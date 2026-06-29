Water Mission Responding to Devastating Earthquakes in Venezuela, Where Thousands of People Are Without Food, Shelter, and Water

N. CHARLESTON, S.C., June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water Mission, a Christian engineering nonprofit, has a Disaster Assistance Response Team in Venezuela working with partners and authorities to begin an assessment to set up multiple emergency safe water treatment systems. A pair of back-to-back earthquakes caused widespread destruction to infrastructure, collapsing buildings and homes, leaving more than 50,000 people missing and at least 1,450 people who lost their lives. Initial reports indicate that these numbers could rise in the days ahead, with many people believed to be buried in collapsed buildings.

During any disaster, safe, clean drinking water is critical. It helps to prevent the spread of waterborne illnesses, which are particularly deadly for children. The Water Mission team is currently assessing safe water, sanitation, and hygiene needs to discern how and where to reach the most affected people as quickly as possible.

“Over 25 years, Water Mission has responded to nearly 90 disasters around the world, including recent earthquakes in Myanmar, Turkey, Morocco, and Haiti,” said Water Mission CEO and President George C. Greene IV, PE. “When earthquakes of this scale strike, they can destroy water systems and leave families without safe water at the very moment they need it most. Our Disaster Response Team brings the engineering and technical expertise needed to quickly assess local water sources and treat contaminated water, making it safe for drinking, cleaning, and bathing. Safe water is essential to survival, and restoring access in the aftermath of a disaster is one of the first steps toward helping communities recover and rebuild with hope.”

Water Mission has nearly 25 years of experience responding to natural disasters and an extensive background in providing immediate and long-term safe water solutions. The organization’s safe water treatment systems vary in capabilities, with many systems able to provide enough drinking water for up to 5,000 people each day. Water Mission has served more than 8 million people globally since 2001. To learn more or to support their ongoing disaster response efforts in Venezuela, please visit https://watermission.org/venezuela-earthquake-response.

About Water Mission

Water Mission is a Christian engineering nonprofit that builds sustainable safe water solutions for people in developing countries, refugee camps, and disaster areas. Since 2001, Water Mission has served more than 8 million people in more than 65 countries, sharing safe water and the message of God’s love. Water Mission’s global headquarters is in North Charleston, SC, and the organization serves people in Africa; Asia; and North, South, and Central America. Charity Navigator has awarded Water Mission its top four-star rating 19 years in a row, a distinction shared by less than 1% of the charities rated by the organization. To learn more, visit watermission.org, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube, or X.