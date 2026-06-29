Bank OZK Announces $200 Million Stock Repurchase Program

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK (the “Bank”) (Nasdaq: OZK) today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program (the “Stock Repurchase Program”) authorizing the purchase of up to $200 million of outstanding common stock. The Stock Repurchase Program has received all necessary regulatory approvals and will become effective July 1, 2026, upon the expiration of the Bank’s current stock repurchase program, and will remain in effect through July 1, 2027, unless extended or shortened by the Board of Directors.

Under the Stock Repurchase Program, the Bank may repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time at prevailing market prices, through open market or privately negotiated transactions, or otherwise in accordance with applicable federal securities laws, including Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”). In establishing parameters for repurchase price and share volume, management will consider a variety of factors including stock price, expected growth, capital position, alternative uses of capital, liquidity, financial performance, the current and expected macroeconomic environment, regulatory requirements and other factors. The Stock Repurchase Program does not obligate the Bank to repurchase any particular amount of common stock, and the program may be suspended, modified or discontinued at any time.

Under the previously approved stock repurchase program that expires on July 1, 2026, the Bank has repurchased 3.89 million shares of common stock for $176.6 million (including applicable federal excise tax) for an average price per share of $45.34.

GENERAL INFORMATION

Bank OZK (Nasdaq: OZK) is a regional bank providing innovative financial solutions delivered by expert bankers with a relentless pursuit of excellence. Established in 1903, Bank OZK conducts banking operations in more than 265 offices in nine states including Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, New York, California and Mississippi and had $41.7 billion in total assets as of March 31, 2026. For more information, visit ozk.com.

Investor Relations Contact: Jay Staley (501) 906-7842 Media Contact: Michelle Rossow (501) 906-3922



