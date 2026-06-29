QuickBuzz Announces Strong Momentum Following Successful Presentation at the Global Family Investment Summit

London, UK, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuickBuzz, the innovative privacy-focused communication platform redefining secure digital interaction, today announced significant momentum following its successful presentation at the 32nd Global Family Investment Summit in Lake Como, hosted by renowned entrepreneur and investor Anthony Ritossa.





Source: Global Family Office Investment Summit, Lake Como, Italy

Founder and CEO Mohamed Mohamud presented QuickBuzz to a global audience of family offices, investors, entrepreneurs, and industry leaders, highlighting the platform’s vision to transform the future of communication by putting privacy, trust, and user control at the centre of the digital experience.

Following the summit, QuickBuzz has attracted a substantial amount of interest from strategic partners, investors, and organisations exploring opportunities to engage with the platform ahead of its upcoming August launch.

“Presenting QuickBuzz at the Global Family Investment Summit was a defining moment for our company,” said Mohamed Mohamud, Founder and CEO of QuickBuzz. “The response confirmed what we have believed from the beginning — privacy is no longer a luxury; it is a fundamental requirement for the future of communication.”

A New Standard for Secure Digital Communication

As concerns around cybersecurity, data ownership, and digital privacy continue to increase, QuickBuzz offers a new approach designed around protecting users rather than extracting value from their data.

Unlike traditional communication platforms that rely on collecting and storing user information, QuickBuzz has been engineered with privacy at its core through advanced end-to-end encryption, reduced metadata exposure, and user-controlled communication features.

The platform enables individuals, businesses, and institutions to communicate confidently while maintaining greater control over their digital identities and personal information.

Growing Global Interest Ahead of Launch

Ahead of its August launch, QuickBuzz has already generated significant market interest:

17,000 consumer-to-consumer (C2C) users are awaiting access to the platform.

4,000 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) have engaged with QuickBuzz regarding potential adoption and integration.

QuickBuzz aims to close the security gap between highly restricted communication environments and everyday professional communication, making privacy-focused tools accessible to a wider global audience.

Redefining the Future of Trust-Based Communication

Built on a Privacy as a Service (PaaS) business model, QuickBuzz focuses on providing secure communication infrastructure based on user seats rather than monetising personal data.

Key features include:

Quantum resilience end-to-end encryption

User-controlled message retention

Ephemeral communication options

Non-persistent identity protection

Enhanced organisational communication security

Privacy-first infrastructure designed for professionals and enterprises

“Wake up and shake up the world — that is the ambition behind QuickBuzz,” added Mohamud. “The future belongs to platforms that respect people, protect information, and put control back into the hands of users.”

For partnership, investment, and media enquiries:

Mohamed Mohamud

CEO & Founder, QuickBuzz

Email: mohamed@quickbuzz.tech

Website: www.quickbuzz.tech

About QuickBuzz

QuickBuzz is a secure, privacy-first messaging platform designed to eliminate user privacy issues caused by mainstream apps that collect and store sensitive data. Developed by Founder/CEO Mohamed Mohamud, the solution achieves this by eliminating metadata storage, employing advanced end-to-end (E2E) encryption, and offering non-persistent identity where messages are wiped after reading. The company operates on a Privacy as a Service (PAAS) business model, focusing on user seats rather than data exploitation, and aims to serve professionals. The platform also features ephemeral user controls, such as customizable message retention and 'kill-switch' commands.







