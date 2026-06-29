Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 - American Overseas Group Limited Announces Net Income Of $3.3 Million For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2026

 | Source: American Overseas Group, Ltd. American Overseas Group, Ltd.

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Overseas Group Limited BSX: AORE.BH) (Pink Sheets: AOREF.PK) (“AOG” or the “Company”) today reported consolidated net income available to common shareholders of $3.3 million, or $69.82 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2026. This compares to consolidated net income available to common shareholders of $4.3 million, or $90.53 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Book value per weighted share at March 31, 2026 was $1,309.33, an increase from the book value per weighted share of $1,084.80 at March 31, 2025.

For the three months ended March 31, 2026, net earned property and casualty premiums decreased $1.7 million from $13.4 million a year ago to $11.7 million.   

Quarter to Date fee income increased $0.2 million from $6.4 million to $6.6 million and gross written premiums increased $10.3 million, moving from $249.7 million to $260.0 million. Quarter to Date Loss and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of earned premium increased from 52.8% to 55.2%.  

For the three months ended March 31, 2026, operating expenses increased $0.7 million from $3.1 million to $3.8 million as certain contractual relationships were fully recognized and earned during the current quarter that in the previous year were earned and expensed throughout the year.

As part of its ongoing capital management efforts, the Company will continue to redirect excess capital within the group to debt reduction. The Company reduced the outstanding principal balance of its 12% Senior Secured Notes by $3.4 million in the 1st quarter of 2026, reducing total outstanding debt to a balance of $12.4 million. Additionally, the Company reduced the outstanding principal balance of its 12% Senior Secured Notes by $3.1 million in the 2nd quarter of 2026, reducing total outstanding debt to a balance of $9.4 million. The Company expects to take additional steps towards leverage reduction unless other compelling opportunities arise.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations respecting the volatility of its insured portfolio, losses, loss reserves and loss development, the adequacy and availability of its liquidity and capital resources, its current run off strategy, its strategy for writing other reinsurance businesses and its expense reduction measures. These statements are based on current expectations and the current views of the economic and operating environment and are not guarantees of future performance. A number of risks and uncertainties, including economic competitive conditions, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Information About the Company

American Overseas Group Limited is an insurance holding company incorporated in Bermuda and a tax resident of the United Kingdom. Its operating subsidiaries provide specialty property/casualty insurance, reinsurance and insurance management services. More information can be found at www.aoreltd.com.

American Overseas Group Limited

info@aoreltd.com

 
American Overseas Group Limited
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
As at March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025
(dollars in thousands)
            
        March 31, 2026  December 31, 2025
Assets        
            
  Investments:      
   Fixed-maturity securities held as available for sale, at fair value $154,948   $161,312 
   Equity investments held as available for sale, at fair value   1,031    1,041 
  Cash and cash equivalents   52,800    45,140 
  Restricted cash   932    843 
  Accrued investment income   1,261    1,135 
  Premiums receivable   224,656    211,993 
  Deferred insurance premiums   319,508    299,720 
  Reinsurance balances receivable, net   488,019    481,444 
  Deferred policy acquisition costs   10,121    9,420 
  Intangible assets   4,800    4,800 
  Goodwill   33,050    33,050 
  Other assets   6,325    5,373 
   Total Assets  $1,297,451   $1,255,271 
            
Liabilities and Equity      
            
 Liabilities:      
  Loss and loss expense reserve  $463,810   $465,401 
  Deferred commission income   6,985    6,481 
  Unearned premiums   332,020    311,073 
  Ceded premium payable   252,125    233,727 
  Payable to general agents   498    459 
  Funds withheld   136,262    133,343 
  Accounts payable and accrued liabilities   27,588    26,472 
  Notes payable   12,411    15,833 
  Non-owned interest in VIE   300    300 
  Interest payable   119    435 
  Deferred tax liability   3,821    3,413 
   Total Liabilities   1,235,939    1,196,937 
            
 Shareholders' Equity:      
  Common shares   4,698    4,698 
  Additional paid-in capital   189,179    189,179 
  Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (2,035)   (1,932)
  Retained deficit   (130,330)   (133,611)
   Total Shareholders' Equity   61,512    58,334 
            
            
   Total Liabilities and Equity  $1,297,451   $1,255,271 
            
  See Notes to March 31, 2026 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com
            


American Overseas Group Limited
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
           
        Three months ended March 31,
         2026   2025 
 Revenues      
           
  Net premiums earned  $11,730  $13,353 
  Fee income   6,611   6,416 
  Net investment income   470   490 
  Net realized gains on investments   (75)  - 
  Other income   4   15 
           
   Total revenues   18,740   20,274 
           
 Expenses      
  Losses and loss adjustment expenses   6,480   7,052 
  Acquisition expenses   3,858   4,073 
  Operating expenses   3,765   3,121 
  Interest expense   435   578 
           
   Total expenses   14,538   14,824 
           
           
Pre-tax net profit (loss)  $4,202  $5,450 
  Income tax (expense)   (922)  (1,197)
           
Net profit (loss) available to common shareholders   3,280   4,253 
           
 Net profit (loss) per common share:     
 Basic    $69.82  $90.53 
 Diluted     69.82   90.53 
           
 Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:    
 Basic     46,979   46,979 
 Diluted     46,979   46,979 
           
See Notes to March 31, 2026 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com
           



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