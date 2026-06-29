Digital Realty Announces Secondary Offering of Common Stock by Blackstone

AUSTIN, Texas, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today an underwritten registered public offering of $2,346 million of shares of its common stock by affiliates of Blackstone Inc. (collectively, “Blackstone”). The shares to be sold in the offering consist of shares of non-voting common stock that will be issued to Blackstone only upon the closing of the previously announced acquisition by the company of Blackstone's interests in the Digital Carver Dulles 9 and Digital Carver Brickyard joint ventures (the “Blackstone Acquisition”), which is expected to close on June 30, 2026. Upon transfer of the non-voting common stock by Blackstone in connection with this offering, such shares will automatically convert into shares of common stock. The offering is conditioned upon the closing of the Blackstone Acquisition and the issuance of the non-voting common stock to Blackstone.

The Company is not offering any shares of common stock in the offering and will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of shares of its common stock by Blackstone.

Morgan Stanley will act as the sole underwriter for the public offering.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement (containing a prospectus) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. A copy of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained by contacting Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or other jurisdiction.

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company’s global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx®) solution methodology for powering innovation, from cloud and digital transformation to emerging technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty gives customers access to the connected data communities that matter to them through a global footprint of 300+ facilities in 55+ metros across 30+ countries on six continents.

For Additional Information

Investor Relations

Jordan Sadler / Jim Huseby

Digital Realty

+1 737 281 0101

InvestorRelations@digitalrealty.com

Media Contact

Helen Bleasdale

Digital Realty

+1 737 267 6822

hcbleasdale@digitalrealty.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including statements related to the expected closing of the Blackstone Acquisition and the timing of the offering. For a list and description of such risks and uncertainties, see the reports and other filings by Digital Realty Trust, Inc. and Digital Realty Trust, L.P. with the SEC, including Digital Realty Trust, Inc. and Digital Realty Trust, L.P.’s combined Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other documents subsequently filed by the company with the SEC. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.