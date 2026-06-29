Norwegian Cruise Line Names Lee Applbaum as Chief Marketing Officer

MIAMI, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Cruise Line®, the innovator in global cruise travel, announced today the appointment of Lee D. Applbaum as Chief Marketing Officer beginning July 6, 2026.

With more than 25 years of experience building and transforming some of the world’s most recognized consumer brands, Applbaum will lead the company’s global marketing organization, driving brand strategy, guest engagement and demand generation while fostering a high-performing, collaborative culture across the team.

Applbaum brings extensive global marketing experience across premium consumer brands. He served as global chief marketing officer at Patrón Spirits International and later Bacardi, leading the Tequila Patrón portfolio before expanding his scope to include Grey Goose. In these roles, he oversaw integrated marketing and innovation efforts across more than 150 countries, preparing him to later cofound a privately held venture focused on the development of disruptive and scalable spirits brands. Applbaum also served as a board advisor and later chief marketing officer at Wheels Up, the on-demand private aviation provider, where he played a key role in the company’s 2021 public listing. He has also held various marketing leadership roles across a number of iconic retail and consumer packaged goods brands over his career.

Known for combining bold creativity with analytical rigor, Applbaum has a strong track record of driving culturally resonant brands, leading high-performing teams, building integrated global campaigns and influencing cross-functional stakeholders.

“Lee is a visionary marketing leader with a proven track record of building brands that resonate with consumers and drive meaningful growth,” said Marc Kazlauskas, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. “Equally important, he is known for building strong, high-performance cultures that empower teams to do their best work. His ability to blend creativity with data-driven insight will be instrumental as we continue to strengthen our brand, generate high yielding demand and inspire even more guests to experience everything Norwegian Cruise Line has to offer.”

“I am honored to join Norwegian Cruise Line at such an exciting time for the brand and the broader cruise industry,” said Applbaum, newly appointed chief marketing officer of Norwegian Cruise Line. “The brand has a strong legacy of innovation and a passion for delivering unforgettable vacation experiences. I look forward to working alongside this talented team to further elevate the brand, deepen guest connections and loyalty for NCL, while continuing to build a dynamic culture that inspires creativity, collaboration and demand for the brand.”

Applbaum joins Norwegian Cruise Line at a pivotal moment of growth, with seven ships on order through 2037, destination-driven itineraries designed to offer guests more choice, flexibility and ease in creating memorable vacations, and major investments underway to elevate the guest experience. His global marketing expertise will help fuel excitement and demand for NCL’s expanding fleet while bringing a thoughtful, technology-enabled approach to marketing that ensures the company is efficient with its investments and delivers the right message to the right guest at the right stage of the cruise journey. He will drive the continued momentum to position Great Stirrup Cay, the company’s private island in the Bahamas, as a leading guest experience following the highly anticipated debut of Great Tides Waterpark this summer, which includes 19 waterslides, the industry’s first cliff jumps, a Wandering River, a dedicated kids area designed for aquatic adventures and more.

For more information about the Company's award-winning fleet and worldwide itineraries, or to book a cruise, please contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

As the innovator in global cruise travel, Norwegian Cruise Line® has been breaking the boundaries of traditional cruising for 59 years. Its tagline, "It’s Different Out HereTM" reflects the emotional connection guests experience aboard and pays tribute to the company’s history of pioneering the cruise experience. Most notably, NCL revolutionized the industry by offering guests the freedom and flexibility to design their ideal vacation on their preferred schedule with no assigned dining and entertainment times and no formal dress codes. Today, the company continues to deliver curated, effortless experiences that cater to every type of traveler – from seasoned cruisers to families of every size. With award-winning entertainment, globally inspired dining and thoughtfully designed accommodations, including solo staterooms, Club Balcony Suites and The Haven by Norwegian®, the company’s exclusive ship-within-a-ship concept, NCL ensures every guest enjoys a seamless and personalized journey that allows them to enjoy the moment and connect with those who matter most. To further deliver guests with more value, the company’s signature Free at Sea™ package provides added benefits and inclusions such as unlimited open bar; specialty dining credits; high-speed Wi-Fi; shore excursions credits; and with select sailings guests can enjoy free airfare as well as third and fourth guests sail free (terms and conditions apply). NCL guests sailing to the Caribbean can also enjoy exclusive experiences at Harvest Caye, the company's resort destination in Belize, along with new and enhanced experiences at Great Stirrup Cay, NCL’s expanded private island in the Bahamas. NCL sails to nearly 350 of the world's most desirable destinations with its fleet of 21 contemporary ships.

For additional information or to book a cruise, contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com. For the latest news and exclusive content, visit the NCL Newsroom and follow Norwegian Cruise Line on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube @NorwegianCruiseLine; and Twitter @CruiseNorwegian.

Norwegian Cruise Line is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Publicrelations@ncl.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/24cf3a38-4690-4d49-ba88-4bc2794095a0