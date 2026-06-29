NeoVolta to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat Hosted by Needham & Company on June 30, 2026

SAN DIEGO, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOV) (“NeoVolta” or the “Company”), a U.S.-based energy technology company delivering scalable energy storage solutions, today announced that members of management will participate in a virtual fireside chat hosted by Sean Milligan, Senior Power, Energy & Infrastructure Technology Analyst at Needham & Company, on Tuesday, June 30, 2026. Needham & Company recently initiated coverage of NeoVolta with a Buy rating.

Ardes Johnson, Chief Executive Officer, and Jing Nealis, Chief Financial Officer, will represent NeoVolta at the event.

Investors may register for the live webcast using the following link: REGISTRATION LINK: NeoVolta Inc. (NEOV) Virtual Fireside Chat

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta is an innovator in energy storage solutions dedicated to advancing reliable, high-performance power infrastructure for residential, commercial, and utility applications. With a focus on scalable technology, domestic manufacturing, and strategic partnerships, NeoVolta is positioned to support the accelerating transition toward resilient energy systems.

For more information, visit www.neovolta.com.

Contacts

NEOV Investors

Bryan Baritot

Alliance Advisors IR

ir@neovolta.com

NEOV Media

Email: press@neovolta.com

Phone: 800-364-5464