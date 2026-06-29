UMH PROPERTIES, INC. ADDED TO RUSSELL 2000 VALUE-DEFENSIVE INDEX

FREEHOLD, NJ, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE: UMH) (TASE: UMH), a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in manufactured home communities, announced today that it was added to the Russell 2000 Value-Defensive Index, which identifies smaller-cap, high-quality, and lower-volatility stocks. This addition is part of the FTSE Russell index reconstitution that took effect after the close of the US markets on June 26, 2026.

Samuel A. Landy, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are very pleased to now be represented in the Russell 2000 Value-Defensive Index. FTSE Russell's Defensive Indexes are benchmarks that weigh components based on factor signal scores such as low volatility and quality. Including UMH Properties indicates that our portfolio, which benefits from steady, essential housing demand and inflation-adjusted tangible real estate, meets these stability criteria. We anticipate our inclusion to result in greater visibility for UMH and to broaden our shareholder base."

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that currently owns and operates 145 manufactured home communities, containing approximately 27,100 developed homesites, of which 11,200 contain rental homes, and over 1,000 self-storage units. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Alabama, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. Included in the 145 communities are two communities in Florida, containing 363 sites, and one community in Pennsylvania, containing 113 sites, that UMH has an ownership interest in and operates through its joint ventures with Nuveen Real Estate.

Contact: Nelli Madden

732-577-4062

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