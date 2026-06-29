Beach Day API Launches Real-Time Beach and Ocean Data API for Developers

Los Angeles, CA, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beach Day API, a developer-first REST API powered by VersusMedia, today announced the launch of its real-time beach and ocean data platform for developers building travel apps, weather products, local news widgets, outdoor recreation tools, tourism platforms, and coastal safety experiences.

Should I go to the beach today?

Beach Day API answers one simple question: should I go to the beach today?

The API aggregates beach condition data into clean JSON responses, including water quality grades, water temperature, air temperature, wave height, wind speed, UV index, posted advisories and closures, beach amenities, access details, GPS coordinates, and a proprietary Beach Day Score from 0 to 100. The service currently covers more than 500 beaches across the United States and Australia, including monitored beach regions in New South Wales and Victoria.

Developers building beach-aware applications often have to collect information from multiple public sources, parse government datasets, monitor local agency pages, and normalize inconsistent formats. Beach Day API simplifies that process by combining coastal safety and condition data into a single API designed for modern applications.

"Coastal safety data should be easy for developers to use," said Ryan Vinson, founder of VersusMedia. "A lot of this information is technically public, but it is not always simple to access, combine, or present in a useful way. Beach Day API gives developers a clean, practical data layer so they can build better beach, travel, outdoor, and local information products without spending their time wrangling raw government data."

Beach Day API sources condition data from public government programs, including EPA BEACH Act monitoring programs, NOAA buoy and weather station networks, and municipal beach monitoring agencies. Water quality grades are presented as easy-to-understand letter grades from A through F, while ocean and weather conditions include information such as wave height, water temperature, air temperature, wind, and UV index. Posted advisories and closures are included where available.

The platform is built for a wide range of use cases, including travel planning apps, surf and beach condition widgets, hotel and tourism websites, local news products, coastal safety tools, outdoor recreation apps, weather dashboards, and destination guides. Instead of sending users to multiple sources, developers can use Beach Day API to surface the key beach conditions people want before they decide to visit the coast.

Developers can get started through the Beach Day API documentation, create a free account with no credit card required, and receive 50 free trial credits. Beach Day API uses a simple prepaid credit model with no subscriptions, no auto-billing, and no saved payment methods. Current credit packs include Starter at $20 for 2,000 credits, Pro at $50 for 5,000 credits, and Enterprise at $200 for 22,000 credits. Full pricing is available on the Beach Day API pricing page.

Beach Day API is also available on RapidAPI for developers who prefer marketplace billing and discovery. Official client libraries are available for Python through PyPI and Node.js through npm, giving developers a faster way to integrate Beach Day API into their applications.

"Beach Day API is part of our broader belief that independent developers should have access to useful, affordable tools and data," Vinson added. "Whether someone is building a small weekend project, a local beach guide, or a production travel platform, they should not need enterprise budgets or custom data pipelines just to answer basic questions about beach conditions."

Beach Day API is live now at https://beachdayapi.com.

About Beach Day API

Beach Day API is a developer-first REST API that provides real-time beach and ocean condition data for beaches across the United States and Australia. The API includes water quality grades, ocean and weather conditions, beach advisories, closures, amenities, access information, GPS coordinates, and a proprietary Beach Day Score. Beach Day API helps developers build beach-aware apps without scraping government websites or managing multiple data sources.

About VersusMedia

Founded in 2001, VersusMedia has spent more than two decades supporting independent voices through film, music, streaming, and developer-focused technology. Founded by Ryan Vinson, VersusMedia builds tools and platforms designed to give creators and developers access to practical technology without enterprise complexity.

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Press Inquiries

Ryan Vinson

info [at] beachdayapi.com

https://beachdayapi.com/