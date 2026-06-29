Zoumalan, MD FACS Inc. Announces Its Natural Looking Blepharoplasty® Approach as Demand Grows for Natural Eyelid Surgery Results

Beverly Hills, CA, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zoumalan, MD FACS Inc. today announced its trademarked Natural Looking Blepharoplasty® approach to eyelid rejuvenation as growing demand for subtle, natural-looking cosmetic outcomes continues to reshape facial aesthetics. As blepharoplasty has become the world's most-performed cosmetic surgical procedure, according to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, the practice's approach emphasizes conservative tissue management and preservation of the eye's natural anatomy to help patients achieve refreshed, balanced results rather than an overcorrected appearance.

Dr. Christopher I. Zoumalan, MD, FACS

Eyelid surgery has quietly become the most-performed cosmetic surgical procedure in the world. According to the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), surgeons performed more than 2.1 million blepharoplasty procedures globally in 2024 — an increase of roughly 13% over the prior year — surpassing both liposuction and breast augmentation. In the United States, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS) ranks blepharoplasty as the single most common facial surgical procedure.

But according to Dr. Christopher I. Zoumalan, MD, FACS, a Beverly Hills oculoplastic surgeon with nearly 20 years of experience and close to 10,000 operations performed to date, the more important story is not how many eyelid surgeries are being done — it is what patients now want from them. The era of the obvious, “pulled” or “done” eyelid is over, replaced by demand for results so natural they are effectively undetectable.

A Trend Toward Looking Rested, Not “Done”

Industry data points to a clear, cross-procedure move toward subtlety. The ASPS lists natural-looking results among its leading plastic surgery trends for 2025, describing a patient base that no longer wants dramatic transformation but rather a refreshed, well-rested version of their own face. Surgeons across the field report the same shift: patients increasingly ask to look like themselves on a good day, not like someone else.

Dr. Zoumalan says the eyes are where this philosophy matters most because the periorbital region is the most expressive and least forgiving part of the face.

“Patients today are sophisticated. They don’t come in asking to look twenty years younger — they come in saying they look tired even when they feel great, and they want that fixed without anyone knowing they had anything done,” said Dr. Zoumalan. “The goal isn’t change. It’s restoration.”

“An eyelid result should never announce itself. If you can tell someone had their eyes done, that’s a complication — not a style. My entire approach is built around preserving the natural fold, the natural lashes, and the natural shape of the eye,” he added.

The Natural Looking Blepharoplasty® Approach

To formalize this philosophy, Dr. Zoumalan developed the Natural Looking Blepharoplasty®, his trademarked technique for upper and lower eyelid rejuvenation. Rather than aggressively removing skin and fat, the approach emphasizes conservative tissue management, precise incision placement, and the preservation of volume to avoid the hollow, over-operated appearance that can result from older techniques. Every step is planned to keep results in harmony with the surrounding brow, cheek and facial features.

Dr. Zoumalan’s background is central to that precision. He is one of a relatively small number of surgeons who are both board-certified by the American Board of Ophthalmology and fellowship-trained through the American Society of Ophthalmic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (ASOPRS). That dual training combines a deep understanding of eye anatomy and function with aesthetic and reconstructive surgical expertise — a distinction he says is essential when operating millimeters from the eye.

“An oculoplastic surgeon is, first and foremost, an eye surgeon,” Dr. Zoumalan said. “That means we protect function and vision while we refine appearance. With the eyes, those two things can never be separated.”

About Dr. Christopher I. Zoumalan, MD, FACS

Dr. Christopher I. Zoumalan is a board-certified, fellowship-trained oculoplastic surgeon practicing aesthetic oculoplastic surgery in Beverly Hills, California. He completed his undergraduate training at UCLA, earned his medical degree from the Medical College of Wisconsin (where he was inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha honor society), and completed his ophthalmology residency at Stanford University, serving as chief resident. He went on to complete a two-year ASOPRS oculoplastic surgery fellowship across leading New York City hospitals, including NYU Medical Center, Columbia College of Physicians and Surgeons, the New York Eye and Ear Infirmary, and the Manhattan Eye, Ear and Throat Hospital.

Dr. Zoumalan is an active staff member at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center; a prolific researcher in his surgical fields, having published nearly 100 publications in peer-reviewed journals and book chapters; and a peer reviewer for numerous international ophthalmology and facial plastic surgery journals. He is also an active scar research scientist and the founder of Skinuva® Scar, a next-generation, growth-factor-based scar treatment. He has been featured on the television program The Doctors and in outlets including NewBeauty, Haute Living, and MSN.

Quick Facts

Name & credentials: Christopher I. Zoumalan, MD, FACS — board-certified ophthalmologist; ASOPRS fellowship-trained oculoplastic surgeon

Experience: nearly 20 years; close to 10,000 operations performed to date

Signature technique: Natural Looking Blepharoplasty®

Location: 433 N. Camden Dr., Suite 1090, Beverly Hills, CA 90210

Industry context: Blepharoplasty is the most-performed cosmetic surgical procedure worldwide (ISAPS, 2024) and the top facial surgical procedure in the U.S. (ASPS)

Sources & References

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About Dr. Zoumalan:

About Zoumalan, MD FACS Inc.

Zoumalan, MD FACS Inc. is a Beverly Hills, California-based medical practice specializing in aesthetic and reconstructive eyelid surgery, facial plastic surgery, and oculoplastic procedures. Dr. Christopher I. Zoumalan is a board-certified, fellowship-trained oculoplastic surgeon practicing aesthetic oculoplastic surgery in Beverly Hills, California. He completed his undergraduate training at UCLA, earned his medical degree from the Medical College of Wisconsin (where he was inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha honor society), and completed his ophthalmology residency at Stanford University, serving as Chief Resident. He went on to complete a two-year ASOPRS oculoplastic surgery fellowship across leading New York City hospitals, including NYU Medical Center, Columbia College of Physicians and Surgeons, the New York Eye and Ear Infirmary, and the Manhattan Eye, Ear and Throat Hospital. Dr. Zoumalan is an active staff member at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, prolific researcher in his surgical fields, having published nearly 100 publications in peer-reviewed journals and book chapters, and is a peer reviewer for numerous international ophthalmology and facial plastic surgery journals. He is also an active scar-research scientist and the founder of Skinuva® Scar, a next-generation, growth-factor-based scar treatment. He has been featured on the television program The Doctors and in outlets including NewBeauty, Haute Living, and MSN.

Press Inquiries

Jessica Yun

operations [at] zoumalanmd.com

(310)-278-4000

https://www.drchristopherzoumalan.com/

433 N. Camden Dr., Suite 1090 Beverly Hills, CA 90210