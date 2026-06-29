Firan Technology Group Corporation (“FTG”) Announces Grand Opening of Its New FTG Aerospace Hyderabad Facility

TORONTO, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firan Technology Group Corporation (TSX: FTG) (OTCQX: FTGFF) today announced the opening of its Aerospace facility in Hyderabad, India.

FTG held its Grand Opening of FTG Aerospace Hyderabad, culminating three years of effort to establish an operation in India. The facility is part of FTG’s Aerospace business, will have design and manufacturing capabilities, and will be a supplier of cockpit and avionics products.

The rationale for setting up an operation in India is multidimensional and includes:

supporting western country demands for cockpit and avionics products for both commercial aerospace and defence applications

better enabling FTG to access the growing Indian aerospace and defence market, and aligning with Prime Minister Modi’s “Make in India” policy

new low-cost capacity, complimenting FTG’s current operations in China

opening new global market opportunities for FTG and reducing exposure to restrictive trade policies from some existing markets

CEO Commentary:

“This is another exciting milestone on FTG’s path to becoming a truly global aerospace and defence electronics company,” stated Brad Bourne, President and CEO of FTG. “We believe this facility will become an important operation for FTG and we look forward to penetrating the Indian aerospace and defence market and supporting Prime Minister Modi’s “Make in India” policy. There is still lots of work ahead, including continuing to add and train staff, obtaining industry certifications and customer approvals, and ramping production. We are excited about our future in India and we can’t wait to make it another successful part of FTG.”

About Firan Technology Group Corporation:

FTG is an aerospace and defence electronics product and subsystem supplier to customers around the globe. FTG has two operating units:

FTG Circuits is a manufacturer of high technology, high reliability printed circuit boards. Our customers are leaders in the aviation and defence industries. FTG Circuits has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California, Fredericksburg, Virginia, Minnetonka, Minnesota, Haverhill, Massachusetts and a joint venture in Tianjin, China.

FTG Aerospace designs, certifies, manufactures and provides in-service support for illuminated cockpit products, electronic assemblies and avionics products for original equipment manufacturers and operators of aerospace and defence equipment. FTG Aerospace has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Calgary, Alberta, Chatsworth, California, Tianjin, China and Hyderabad, India.

The Corporation's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol FTG, and on the OTCQX Exchange under the symbol FTGFF.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are related to, but not limited to, FTG’s operations, anticipated financial performance, business prospects and strategies. Forward-looking information typically contains words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan” or similar words suggesting future outcomes. Such statements are based on the current expectations of management of the Corporation and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including economic factors and the Corporation’s industry, generally. The preceding list is not exhaustive of all possible factors. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Corporation. The reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully when making decisions with respect to the Corporation and not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Other than as may be required by law, FTG disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information please contact:

Bradley C. Bourne , President and CEO

Tel: (416) 299-4000 x314

bradbourne@ftgcorp.com

, President and CEO Tel: (416) 299-4000 x314 Drew Knight, Executive Vice President, CFO, and Corporate Secretary

Tel: (416) 299-4000 x264

drewknight@ftgcorp.com

Head Office: 250 Finchdene Square, Toronto, Ontario, M1X 1A5