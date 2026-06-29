Orange, CA, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratom Spot , one of the longest-running online kratom vendors in the United States, released a comprehensive survey asking if kratom users understood kratom strains. Kratom strains are different varieties of the Mitragyna speciosa plant marketed by vendors based on their leaf vein color and geographic origin.

The brand launched a survey that evaluates how much the average consumer understands these strains and the differences between them. Only 38% of consumers reported that they had fully understood kratom strains.

“For years, kratom has been discussed in broad terms, but consumers are often left to figure out the details on their own,” said Patrick Carter, Marketing Director at Kratom Spot. “This survey shows that education has to be part of the conversation. If people do not understand the differences between strains, formats, and product labels, they are not fully equipped to make informed purchasing decisions. And policymakers are definitely not equipped to make decisions on banning kratom if they don’t understand the effects, either.”

According to Kratom Spot, the results are especially important because strain names and product descriptions can vary widely across the industry.

“Kratom customers deserve transparency,” continued Carter. “That means clear labeling, accessible educational resources, and responsible communication that helps people understand what they are buying without relying on exaggerated claims.”

The full survey findings are available from Kratom Spot .

About Kratom Spot

Kratom Spot is a U.S.-based online kratom retailer established in 2014. The company offers one of the broadest kratom product catalogs available, including powders, capsules, extracts, blends, shots, and gummies across 30+ strains . Kratom Spot is an American Kratom Association GMP-certified vendor and conducts third-party laboratory testing on all products. Wholesale and retail partnership inquiries can be directed to the wholesale page . These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. Kratom Spot products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.