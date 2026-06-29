Twentyeight Health partners with Clue to expand access to affordable birth control nationwide

NEW YORK, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Twentyeight Health, the leading women's telehealth platform, today announced a partnership with Clue , the science-backed menstrual and reproductive health app trusted by millions worldwide. Through this partnership, US-based Clue users can seamlessly access personalized and affordable birth control counseling from Twentyeight Health's nationwide network of licensed providers, receive prescriptions online when clinically appropriate, and choose to have their medications delivered directly to their door or sent to a local pharmacy.

Millions of people use Clue every day to track and understand their cycles, monitor symptoms, and gain insights into their cycle health. Yet for many, knowing what is happening in their bodies is only the first step. This partnership closes the gap between understanding your cycle and taking action by making it easier to access personalized birth control counseling, online prescriptions, convenient medication delivery when needed, and ongoing care.

"People already use Clue to better understand their bodies and cycles," said Bruno Van Tuykom, CEO and Co-Founder of Twentyeight Health. "But many still face barriers when it comes to finding and accessing the right birth control option. By partnering with Clue, we're helping millions of users move seamlessly from understanding their cycle health to receiving personalized, affordable, provider-led care. It's about making cycle-informed care simpler, more informed, and more accessible."

"Clue was built on a simple but powerful idea: that understanding your body is the first step to taking control of your health. Millions of people come to us every day to do exactly that," said Rhiannon White, CEO of Clue. "This partnership with Twentyeight Health is the next step on that journey, giving women and people with cycles a clear path from tracking their cycle to accessing the prescription care that's right for them."

Finding the right birth control method is highly personal and often requires ongoing adjustments over time. And for many people, birth control serves purposes beyond pregnancy prevention. It can help manage painful periods, acne, irregular cycles, and symptoms associated with underlying conditions such as PMOS, endometriosis, and PMDD. Twentyeight Health's 2026 data found that more than one in three women use birth control to reduce cramps, while many others use it to improve skin, skip periods, or regulate their cycles. This partnership helps women better understand their bodies and access cycle-informed care that supports their individual health goals.

Through this partnership, Clue users can now:

Access personalized birth control counseling from licensed providers

Explore birth control options based on their health history and preferences

Receive prescriptions online when clinically appropriate

Leverage insurance coverage for contraception and additional health services

Get medications delivered to their door or sent to a local pharmacy

Continue receiving ongoing support through Twentyeight Health's Complete Care membership





This partnership builds on Twentyeight Health's Complete Care model, a nationwide, insurance-enabled clinical platform designed to deliver ongoing and convenient access to women's healthcare. With more than 500 commercial and Medicaid insurance partners covering approximately 50 million women by year-end, Twentyeight Health provides the clinical infrastructure that enables digital health companies to seamlessly connect members to provider-led care.

Complete Care includes:

Comprehensive birth control counseling and management

Unlimited access to licensed providers

Prescription management

Medication delivery or pharmacy pick-up

Additional services including urgent care, skincare, weight care, and sexual health support

Referrals for in-office procedures, including long-acting contraceptive placement





The Complete Care membership is available for $9.99 per month for users paying out of pocket. For users with in-network insurance plans, membership and prescribed medications are covered at a standard copay, often as low as $0.

Both companies prioritize user privacy and data security. Users remain in control of their information, and any sharing of health data with clinicians occurs only with their consent. Twentyeight Health is fully HIPAA-compliant, ensuring that all personal health information is handled securely and in accordance with federal privacy standards.

ABOUT TWENTYEIGHT HEALTH

Twentyeight Health is the leading women’s telehealth platform with a complete care, insurance-enabled membership model, designed to deliver affordable, convenient and unlimited, comprehensive care to more than 100,000 users nationwide. Through high-quality telemedicine consultations, fast at-home deliveries, and ongoing access to providers, Twentyeight Health offers a full range of services including birth control, urgent care (eg, treatments for BV, yeast infections, UTIs), STI treatment and prevention, skincare, weightcare and more.

Twentyeight Health is in-network for clinical services with more than 130 commercial and Medicaid insurance plans. The company also accepts most insurance to help cover medication costs. They also offer affordable out-of-pocket options for those without coverage, expanding access to reliable women’s healthcare for millions nationwide. The company has been named in 2024 Digital Health 100 (DH100) , Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies , Forbes Next 1000 , Top 50 in Digital Health by Rock Health , NYC Digital's 10 Most Innovative Companies with fewer than 100 employees of 2022 , Health 100 , and the Inc. Female Founders 100 .

Learn more at www.twentyeighthealth.com .

ABOUT CLUE

Clue is the #1 women-led period and cycle tracker, loved by over 100 million women and people with cycles around the world. Beyond period tracking, Clue helps you turn your cycle into a powerful tool to help navigate your health journey by making sense of your hormones and discovering your unique patterns. Whether you want to simply understand your cycle, try to conceive, track your pregnancy, or navigate perimenopause, Clue is your intelligent, science-backed, data-driven health guide. Join the movement that’s changing the future of female health, one data point at a time. Try Clue free, today.

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