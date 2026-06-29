Abrielle Toronto Honoured with Wine Spectator’s 2026 Award of Excellence for Thoughtfully Curated, Female-Led Wine Program





TORONTO, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abrielle is proud to announce it has been recognized with Wine Spectator’s 2026 Award of Excellence, an honour awarded to restaurants whose wine programs demonstrate quality, balance, and a thoughtful connection to their culinary identity.

Presented annually by Wine Spectator, the Award of Excellence recognizes restaurants with well-curated wine lists that feature a strong selection of quality producers, a breadth of regions and styles, and a clear alignment with the restaurant’s overall philosophy and guest experience.





At Abrielle, the wine program is defined by intention, storytelling, and a commitment to elevating women in wine. Wines by the glass are exclusively sourced from female winemakers and women-owned wineries, making it the most prominent and highest-volume section of the list. Beyond the glass, the bottle program continues this focus, with a thoughtfully curated selection of women-led and women-owned producers represented across regions and styles, reflecting a deep and ongoing commitment to representation within the global wine industry

The program was originally curated by former General Manager and Wine Director Arash Shroff, whose vision was inspired by his mother, a passionate advocate for women entrepreneurs. Throughout his career in hospitality, Arash viewed the wine list as an opportunity to honour her legacy by showcasing exceptional wines crafted by women around the world. The result is a deeply personal and thoughtfully assembled collection that celebrates both craftsmanship and the people behind every bottle.





The wine program continues under the leadership of General Manager Mariam Dannawi, who carries forward the vision originally shaped by Arash Shroff. Grounded in its founding philosophy, the list continues to evolve through discovery, seasonality, and a commitment to excellence.

“This recognition from Wine Spectator is a reflection of the care and intention behind every bottle we select and every guest experience we create,” said General Manager, Mariam Dannawi. “We are incredibly proud of this achievement and grateful to the team members, past and present, who have shaped our wine program into what it is today.”

Abrielle invites guests to explore its award-winning wine list alongside its seasonal menu, whether discovering new favourites, celebrating special occasions, or simply enjoying a thoughtfully paired dining experience.

The Wine Spectator 2026 Restaurant Awards will be featured in the publication’s August issue, with winners also listed on Winespectator.com/Restaurants and the Wine Spectator Restaurant Awards app.

About Abrielle

Abrielle is a Toronto-based restaurant offering a modern, Mediterranean-inspired dining experience rooted in seasonal ingredients, coastal influences, and thoughtful hospitality, paired with a curated wine program that celebrates craftsmanship and storytelling.

Reservations can be made by visiting abrielle.ca or by calling the restaurant directly. For more information, visit the website or follow along on Instagram at @abrielleto .

Media Contact

Jade Prosser

Jprosser@northland.ca

604 999 9227



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