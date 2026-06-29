Plum Acquisition Corp. IV Announces Postponement of Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plum Acquisition Corp. IV (Nasdaq: PLMK) (the “Company”) today announced that its extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the “Shareholder Meeting”), originally scheduled to be held on July 2, 2026, will be postponed to July 10, 2026, at 9:00 a.m., Eastern Time, to allow additional time for the Company to engage with shareholders. As a result of the postponement of the Shareholder Meeting, the Company has extended the deadline for delivery of redemption requests from the Company’s shareholders from 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on June 30, 2026, to 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on July 8, 2026.

The postponed meeting will be held on July 10, 2026, at 9:00 a.m., Eastern Time, at the offices of Greenberg Traurig, P.A., located at 777 S. Flagler Drive, Suite 300 East, West Palm Beach, FL 33401. If you wish to attend the Shareholder Meeting in person, you must reserve your attendance at least two business days in advance of the Shareholder Meeting by contacting the Company’s Chief Financial Officer at steven@plumpartners.com by 9:00 a.m., Eastern Time, on July 8, 2026 (two business days prior to the newly scheduled meeting date).

Shareholders who hold their investments through a bank or broker, will need to contact the Company’s transfer agent to receive a control number. If you plan to vote at the Shareholder Meeting you will need to have a legal proxy from your bank or broker or if you would like to join and not vote, the transfer agent will issue you a guest control number with proof of ownership. Either way you must contact the transfer agent for specific instructions on how to receive the control number. The transfer agent can be contacted at 917-262-2373, or via email at proxy@continentalstock.com. Please allow up to 72 hours prior to the meeting for processing your control number.

About Plum Acquisition Corp. IV

Plum Acquisition Corp. IV is a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company led by an experienced team with a track record of sourcing and executing complex public-market transactions, Plum IV aims to identify companies positioned to deliver long-term value through technological advancements, disruptive business models, and secular long-term trends.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking and as such are not historical facts. This includes, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s financial position, business strategy and the plans and objectives of management for future operations. These statements constitute projections, forecasts and forward-looking statements, and are not guarantees of performance. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these statements. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. When used in this press release, words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “strive,” “would” and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. When the Company discusses its strategies or plans, it is making projections, forecasts or forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on the beliefs of, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to, the Company’s management. Actual results and shareholders’ value will be affected by a variety of risks and factors, including, without limitation, international, national and local economic conditions, merger, acquisition and business combination risks, financing risks, geo-political risks, acts of terror or war, and those risk factors described under the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 31, 2026, the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on May 15, 2026, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, in the definitive proxy statement filed in connection with the Shareholder Meeting and Amendment on June 16, 2026 (the “Extension Proxy Statement”) and in other reports the Company files with the SEC. Many of the risks and factors that will determine these results and shareholders’ value are beyond the Company’s ability to control or predict.

All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on the Company’s behalf are qualified in their entirety by this “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” section.

Participants in the Solicitation

The Company and its directors and executive officers may be deemed participants under SEC rules in the solicitation of proxies from the Company’s shareholders in connection with the proposals included in the Extension Proxy Statement and related matters. Information regarding the Company’s directors and executive officers is contained in the Extension Proxy Statement and the Company’s filings with the SEC.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

The Company urges investors, shareholders and other interested persons to read the Extension Proxy Statement as well as other documents filed by the Company with the SEC, because these documents will contain important information about the Company and the proposals included in the Extension Proxy Statement. Shareholders may obtain copies of the Extension Proxy Statement, without charge, at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by directing a request to the Company’s proxy solicitor, Advantage Proxy, by calling 877-870-8565 (toll-free), or banks and brokers can call 206-870-8565, or by emailing ksmith@advantageproxy.com.

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom.

Contact

Kanishka Roy

Plum Acquisition Corp. IV

Email: plumir@icrinc.com

Website: https://plumpartners.com