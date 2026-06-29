CORRECTION -- MADD Canada Commends Saskatchewan Government for Committing to Strengthening Impaired Driving Laws

OAKVILLE, Ontario, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada applauds the Saskatchewan Government for committing to move towards taking more impaired drivers off the road through enhanced administrative penalties and to enhance road safety.

Every year, hundreds of Canadians are killed, and thousands more are injured in alcohol, cannabis and/or drug-related crashes. These preventable tragedies have a lasting impact on families and communities across the country.

This kind of approach allows police to process some impaired drivers through an administrative regime rather than through the criminal process. This can provide cost savings to the justice system and reduce the amount of time police spend doing paperwork as opposed to being back on the street proactively enforcing road safety laws and responding to other calls. A criminal charge can take 3-4 hours whereas an administrative process can take 30-40 minutes.

MADD Canada CEO Steve Sullivan, joined officials from the Saskatchewan government ministers, police leaders, and MADD Saskatoon volunteers earlier today for the announcement.

“Administrative penalties are a proven and effective way to reduce impaired driving,” said Steve Sullivan, CEO of MADD Canada. “They empower police to remove more impaired drivers from the road and provide immediate sanctions that hold drivers accountable. We congratulate the Government of Saskatchewan for taking this important step to strengthen impaired driving laws, enhance road safety and reduce the burden on the justice system. Most importantly, these penalties represent meaningful progress in preventing impaired-driving crashes, injuries, deaths, and saving lives."

“Every step taken to strengthen impaired driving laws is a step toward preventing the heartbreak that families experience after these entirely preventable crashes,” said Tanya Hansen Pratt, National President of MADD Canada. “We applaud the Saskatchewan Government’s commitment to road safety.”

For nearly four decades, MADD Canada has raised awareness about the devastating consequences of impaired driving while advocating for stronger laws to improve prevention, including the adoption of anti-impaired driving technology when available to help reduce crashes on Canadian roads, waterways and trails.

To help ensure everyone always gets home safely, MADD Canada encourages everyone to:

Never drive a car, boat, an ATV, or any other motorized vehicle while impaired;

Never get into a vehicle being operated by someone who’s impaired;

Always plan ahead so you know how you are getting home safely; and

Call 911 if you see a driver you suspect is impaired.





About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a national, charitable organization that is committed to stopping impaired driving and supporting the victims and survivors of this violent crime. With volunteer-driven groups in close to 100 communities across Canada, MADD Canada aims to offer support services to victims and survivors, heighten awareness of the dangers of impaired driving and save lives and prevent injuries on our roads. Impaired Driving Ends Here. For more information, visit www.madd.ca. Follow MADD Canada on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

For more information contact:

Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240 or ankongmeneck@madd.ca