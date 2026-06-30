SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Hub Group, Inc. Sued for Securities Law Violations; Investors Should Contact Block & Leviton To Learn How They Might Recover Their Losses

BOSTON, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton announces that a securities fraud lawsuit has been filed against Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG) and certain of its executives. Investors who have lost money in their Hub Group investment should contact the firm to learn more about how they might recover those losses. For more details, visit https://blockleviton.com/cases/hubg.

What is this all about?

The complaint alleges that Hub Group, a North American transportation and logistics company, told investors during the class period that its financial reports were accurate and that its internal accounting controls were effective. According to the complaint, the Company had actually been recognizing certain transactions too early or incorrectly and had understated its purchased transportation costs and accounts payable, making its reported revenue, expenses, and operating income materially wrong. The truth began to emerge on February 5, 2026, when Hub Group announced it would restate its financial statements for the first three quarters of 2025 due to a roughly $77 million understatement, and again on May 12, 2026, when it disclosed that its 2023 and 2024 annual reports were also materially misstated and should no longer be relied upon. Following these announcements, Hub Group's stock price fell sharply, dropping about 18% in February 2026 and a further 13% in May 2026.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Hub Group, Inc. common stock between April 28, 2023, and May 11, 2026, and has seen their shares fall may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment. Investors should contact Block & Leviton to learn more.

What should you do next?

The deadline to seek appointment as lead plaintiff is August 28, 2026. A class has not yet been certified, and until a certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. If you've lost money on your investment, you should contact Block & Leviton to learn more via our case website, by email at shareholders@blockleviton.com, or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Whistleblower?

If you have non-public information about Hub Group, Inc., you should consider assisting in our investigation or working with our attorneys to file a report with the Securities Exchange Commission under their whistleblower program. Whistleblowers who provide original information to the SEC may receive rewards of up to 30% of any successful recovery. For more information, contact Block & Leviton at whistleblowers@blockleviton.com or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Block & Leviton is widely regarded as one of the leading securities class action firms in the country. Our attorneys have recovered billions of dollars for defrauded investors and are dedicated to obtaining significant recoveries on behalf of our clients through active litigation in the federal courts across the country. Many of the nation's top institutional investors hire us to represent their interests. You can learn more about us at our website, www.blockleviton.com, call (888) 256-2510 or email shareholders@blockleviton.com with any questions.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

260 Franklin St., Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

Phone: (888) 256-2510

Email: shareholders@blockleviton.com