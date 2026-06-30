Autheo Introduces the Internet Operating System: A Decentralized Coordination Layer for the Web, Blockchain, and AI

SHERIDAN, Wyo., June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autheo today launched the Mainnet of its decentralized operating system — a coordination layer enabling the Web, Web3, AI agents, and crypto applications to interoperate natively, with post-quantum security for digital identity, tokens, smart contracts, and agentic AI.

THE COORDINATION LAYER THE INTERNET NEVER HAD

Today’s blockchain landscape is fragmented — Web2, Web3, AI agents, and crypto applications cannot interoperate natively, and cross-chain bridges operate at the bridging layer. Autheo provides a coordination and execution layer where Web services, blockchain networks, and AI agents coordinate natively on a common identity, messaging, and execution surface, anchored by an on-chain, quantum-resistant trust and identity layer for agentic AI.

“We didn’t set out to build just another network,” said Scott Bayless, Managing Director and co-founder of Autheo. “We set out to find the right relation between the ones we already have. A body has many parts. A city is many trades. The Internet today is many systems — each doing its work, none of them moving as one. With Mainnet now live, Autheo is the layer where the web, the chain, and the agent can finally work together.”

FOUNDED BY LONG-TIME COLLABORATORS

Founded in July 2021 by Todd Mortenson and Scott Bayless, Autheo was built around four architectural foundations: TheoID (W3C-compliant DID for users, services, and AI agents); PQCNet (post-quantum framework on NIST standards: ML-KEM, ML-DSA, and SLH-DSA); a sovereign Cosmos SDK Layer 0 with native IBC interoperability; and an integrated EVM-compatible Layer 1 execution environment, operating as a Proof-of-Stake with delegated staking and licensed validators, secured by block finality through CometBFT consensus (“Proof of Autheo”). Engineering is led by CEngO Kenneth Harper, with contributors across MIT, Harvard, Stanford, and Caltech. Audits: Halborn (testnet) and CertiK (Mainnet). Partners include Zeeve, InfStones, Hydrex, Halborn, CertiK, TrustSwap, Team.Finance, and Utila.

TESTNET ADOPTION HAS COMPOUNDED

Autheo’s public testnet went live in 2025 and attracted 350,000 wallets and 60,000 smart contracts over its first twelve months. Following the May 12, 2026 Mainnet Phase 1 announcement, adoption accelerated: wallet addresses grew more than 5x and smart contracts more than 15x in the 45 days since. Cumulative totals:

1,812,088 wallet addresses

968,502 smart contracts

(Figures per Autheo network data, June 24, 2026. Independently verifiable on the public testnet explorer: testnet-explorer.autheo.com · verified contracts.)

“Mainnet is live,” said Todd Mortenson, Managing Director and co-founder of Autheo. “The industry will be racing to retrofit post-quantum security ahead of NIST’s timeline — our developers won’t have to. We built PQC in from the ground up. One interface for Web services, on-chain protocols, and AI agents. One million human developers on-chain within three years. And the AI agents building alongside them? Orders of magnitude more. The coordination layer for that future is live today.”

WHAT’S NEXT

Developer access (Mainnet, live today):

Docs: docs.autheo.com

Mainnet block explorer: evm-explorer.autheo.com

Chain ID: 2127 (0x84f)

(0x84f) Public RPC endpoints: rpc1.autheo.com · rpc2.autheo.com · rpc3.autheo.com

Testnet explorer (with verified-contract source): testnet-explorer.autheo.com





The THEO token is anticipated to list on Hydrex.fi in early July 2026. Core Node, Prime Node, and Sovereign Validator (399 NFT-licensed; 275 subscribed) programs at commerce.autheo.com.

The complete press release with extended technical detail is available at autheo.com/press.

ABOUT AUTHEO

Autheo is building the Internet operating system: a decentralized coordination layer for Web, blockchain, and AI agents, anchored by PQCNet (NIST post-quantum cryptography) and W3C DIDs. Addresses the convergence of AI, blockchain, and crypto — supporting agentic AI, tokenomics, enterprise blockchain, and on-chain digital sovereignty against quantum computing. autheo.com · @Autheo_Network.

MEDIA CONTACT

Ryan Teigen, Director of Product Marketing

Email: ryan@autheo.com · press@autheo.com · Phone: 608-713-1028

autheo.com · X: @Autheo_Network

Forward-looking statements: Certain statements in this release, including statements regarding anticipated network growth, partnerships, and roadmap, are forward-looking and subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ. Autheo undertakes no obligation to update such statements except as required by law.

A video accompanying this release is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/99a95dde-f8e8-42d6-8e59-72d34724b7f9