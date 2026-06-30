Terrell's Windows and Siding Celebrates crossing over 50 online 5-star Reviews, Reinforcing its Role as Best Window Installers in Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terrell's Windows and Siding, a 55-year-old family-owned exterior company, is celebrating a new customer review milestone after crossing more than 50 online 5-star reviews across platforms including Google, Yelp, Facebook, Trustindex, and Birdeye. Having served more than 12,000 satisfied customers across Central Oklahoma, the company says the milestone reinforces its reputation as one of the best window installers in Oklahoma City. Known for its window and siding work, the company is now expanding with a second location in Edmond, bringing more than five decades of window installation and replacement experience to additional homeowners across the Oklahoma City metro.

For 55 years, Terrell's has built its reputation one project at a time. Its hundreds of positive ratings come from homeowners across Google, Yelp, and Facebook, who consistently point to the same strengths: crews that arrive on schedule, careful craftsmanship on older and complex homes, thorough cleanup, and noticeable gains in comfort and energy efficiency after installation. With more than 12,000 satisfied customers over that span, the company's track record reflects repeated results across many different homes and project types rather than a handful of standout jobs.

55-Year-Old Family-Owned Window and Siding Company Serving Oklahoma City and Edmond

"Every rating represents a homeowner who trusted us with their property, and that trust is the only reason we have lasted 55 years," said a representative for Terrell's. "We put our family name on each job, so the quality of the work and the experience around it have to hold up long after we leave. Opening a second location in Edmond lets us bring that same standard to more families across Central Oklahoma."

Window Installation and Replacement Across Oklahoma City

Terrell's specializes in window replacement and new window installation for residential properties, with energy-efficient and custom options designed to fit a home's existing structure. Old windows let in drafts and drive up monthly utility bills, and the company's window installation in OKC focuses on improving insulation, lowering energy costs, and updating curb appeal at the same time. Homeowners researching window replacement in OKC can choose from a range of styles and materials suited to Oklahoma City's seasonal weather shifts.

Alongside windows, Terrell's provides a variety of siding products for installation and replacement, including vinyl, fiber cement, LP SmartSide, and steel options that protect and modernize a home's exterior. Roofing rounds out the lineup as a third service, which means homeowners can address windows, siding, and roofing through a single accountable contractor with decades of local experience.

What Customers Say

Customer feedback has driven much of the company's growth. "The guys with Terrell's did an awesome job. They were fast and the improvement was so amazing," wrote Shannon, a recent window replacement customer. Another homeowner, Connie, described a complicated project on an older Guthrie home: "There was lots of rotten wood involved. It got complicated but they solved every issue." Reviews like these, published on the company's public profiles, are the basis for the hundreds of positive ratings cited above.

Two Locations Serving Central Oklahoma

With its established Oklahoma City presence and a location in Edmond, Terrell's serves communities across Central Oklahoma, including Oklahoma City, Edmond, Nichols Hills, Forest Park, Yukon, and Moore. The two-location structure shortens response times and expands the company's reach across the metro while keeping the same family-owned approach it has maintained for 55 years.

Homeowners across OKC and Edmond can schedule a free consultation to review window, siding, and roofing options. Terrell's walks each customer through product selection, explains how each material performs, and maps out the installation timeline before work begins, so there are no surprises once a project starts. To request a free consultation, homeowners can call (405) 799-7700 or visit Terrell's. The company is open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Terrell's is a 55-year-old family-owned exterior company based in Edmond, Oklahoma, serving Oklahoma City and the surrounding Central Oklahoma region. The company provides window installation and replacement and a variety of siding products for installation and replacement, with roofing offered as a third service. Terrell's has earned hundreds of 5-star customer ratings and served more than 12,000 satisfied customers, with a focus on energy-efficient materials, skilled installation, and clear communication from the first conversation through the final walkthrough.

Press Inquiries

Our Team

davidterrell152 [at] gmail.com

(405) 799-7700

https://www.terrellwindows.com/about

1128 Fox Lake Ln, Edmond, OK 73034