Solulu Tech Expands Stablecoin Infrastructure to Support Cross-Border Payments and Multi-Currency Settlement

New York, NY, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solulu Tech, a U.S.-based stablecoin infrastructure company, today announced the continued expansion of its global infrastructure designed to support compliant stablecoin payments, cross-border settlement and multi-currency financial services.

Solulu

As stablecoins gain broader adoption among financial institutions, fintech companies and payment providers, demand is increasing for infrastructure that connects blockchain-based assets with traditional financial systems. Solulu Tech is developing a platform intended to simplify the movement of regulated stablecoins across multiple blockchain networks while providing payment, settlement and compliance capabilities for businesses operating internationally.

The company’s infrastructure focuses on four core areas:

1. Stablecoin issuance connectivity and cross-chain liquidity.

2. Merchant payment infrastructure for online and offline transactions.

3. Fiat on-ramp and off-ramp capabilities through licensed financial partners.

4. Settlement infrastructure supporting multiple stablecoins across different jurisdictions.

“Stablecoins are evolving from crypto trading instruments into financial infrastructure,” said Shaun Muhammad, Founder of Solulu Tech. “The next stage of industry growth depends less on the issuance of new stablecoins and more on building the infrastructure that enables them to operate efficiently within global commerce.”

Industry analysts increasingly view stablecoins as one of the fastest-growing segments of digital finance, particularly for international payments, treasury management and programmable settlement. As regulatory frameworks continue to develop across multiple jurisdictions, infrastructure providers are expected to play an increasingly important role in connecting blockchain networks with regulated financial institutions.

Solulu Tech said its long-term strategy includes supporting a multi-stablecoin ecosystem rather than focusing on a single digital asset. The company believes future financial markets will consist of numerous regulated stablecoins issued by banks, payment institutions and sovereign jurisdictions, requiring neutral infrastructure capable of connecting these networks.

In addition to payment infrastructure, the company is investing in technology designed to improve interoperability, compliance automation and institutional settlement efficiency for enterprises integrating stablecoins into existing financial operations.

Solulu Tech is headquartered in New York and continues to expand its international presence through regional operations and partnerships supporting the global adoption of compliant stablecoin infrastructure.

About Solulu Tech

Solulu Tech is a U.S.-based stablecoin infrastructure company focused on building payment, settlement and interoperability solutions for digital assets. The company develops infrastructure supporting cross-border payments, multi-currency settlement, merchant payments and blockchain connectivity for financial institutions, fintech companies and enterprise customers.

Solulu

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Solulu

Email：info@solulu.cc

Website：https://solulu.cc