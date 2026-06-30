Questerre Preferred Shares commence trading on Euronext Growth

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CALGARY, Alberta, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questerre Energy Corporation (“Questerre” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company's Series 2 Preferred Shares (the "Preferred Shares") have been admitted to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo under the ticker “QGAS”. The Preferred Shares commence trading today. There are approximately 45.2 million Preferred Shares outstanding following the 10:1 consolidation approved by shareholders on June 23, 2026.

The Preferred Shares track the economic performance and value of the Company's Quebec assets, including its significant natural gas discovery in the Quebec Utica shale, among the largest undeveloped natural gas resources in North America in a premium natural gas market.

Michael Binnion, President and Chief Executive Officer of Questerre, commented, “Today's listing gives investors direct, tradeable exposure to our Québec discovery for the first time. Until now, this asset was part of our portfolio of assets. QGAS changes that. This reorganization marks an important step in recognizing the underlying value of our Quebec business. The new structure enables greater transparency and a more market-based valuation of this opportunity.”

He added, “Our Quebec business is based on a substantial natural gas discovery in the St. Lawrence Lowlands, built over more than 20 years of investment and representing a significant potential source of low-emissions energy. Following the adoption of Bill 21 in 2022, the Government of Quebec asserted that it has revoked the Company’s exploration licences preventing development of the resource. We are challenging the constitutionality of this revocation. We anticipate the setting of a hearing date late next year or early the following year.”

Presentation and webcast

The Company will host a live webcast presentation followed by a Q&A session on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, at 4:00 pm CEST. The presentation will be delivered by President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Binnion. Please use the following link to register and access the webcast: https://bit.ly/3QyVNXv.

An updated investor presentation for QGAS will be made available on the disclosure system in Norway. An information document dated June 29, 2026, produced in connection with the admission to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo, will be available on Euronext's website and on the Company's website at www.questerre.com.

SB1 Markets AS acted as Euronext Growth Advisor and Wikborg Rein Advokatfirma AS acted as legal advisor to the Company in connection with the listing.

Questerre is an energy technology and innovation company focused on responsibly developing oil and gas resources. The Company holds a significant natural gas discovery in the Quebec Utica shale, widely recognized as one of the most important undeveloped natural gas resources in Eastern Canada. The Company believes society can successfully transition its energy portfolio. With new clean technologies and innovation to responsibly produce and use energy, society can sustain both human progress and the natural environment.

Questerre is a believer that the future success of the energy industry depends on a balance of economics, environment, and society. We are committed to being transparent and are respectful that the public must be part of making the important choices for our energy future.

Advisory Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information ("forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities laws in Canada. Any statements about Questerre's expectations, beliefs, plans, goals, targets, predictions, forecasts, objectives, assumptions, information and statements about possible future events, conditions and results of operations or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "anticipates", "aims", "strives", "seeks", "believes", "can", "could", "may", "predicts", "potential", "should", "will", "estimates", "plans", "mileposts", "projects", "continuing", "ongoing", "expects", "intends" and similar words or phrases suggesting future outcomes. Forward-looking information in this news release includes but is not limited to the Company’s views on the significance of this natural gas discovery in Quebec, as a significant source of low-emissions energy and the anticipation of the setting of a hearing date next year.

Although Questerre believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because Questerre can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Current conditions, economic and otherwise, render assumptions, although reasonable when made, subject to greater uncertainty. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking information.

Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including, without limitation: the following risk factors: : the timing and ability to achieve a successful development or settlement outcome to the Quebec litigation, additional funding requirements; exploration, development, and production risks; volatility in the oil and gas industry; prices, markets, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas; liquidity and the Company's substantial capital requirements; political uncertainty; non-government organizations; changing investor sentiment; global financial market volatility; adverse economic conditions; alternatives to and changing demand for petroleum products; environmental risks; regulatory risks; inability of management to execute its business plan; competition from other issuers; expiration of licenses and leases; Indigenous claims; possible failure to realize anticipated benefits of acquisitions; and reputational risks.

Additional information regarding some of these risks, expectations or assumptions and other risk factors may be found in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other documents available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and Questerre undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.