Mowi enters into a Share Purchase Agreement to divest its 9k GWT salmon farming operations in Canada East

(Bergen, 30 June 2026). Mowi has today entered into a Share Purchase Agreement to divest its 9k GWT salmon farming operations in Canada East to Cooke Inc. for CAD 225 million on a debt-free basis in order to further improve Mowi’s farming portfolio and focus even more on core farming geographies.

Canada East will be booked as held for sale until closing pending competition approval and confirmatory due diligence by Cooke Inc. Closing is expected to take place sometime in the second half of 2026 and is subject to customary closing conditions.

The transaction will reduce Mowi’s volume guidance for 2026 from 605k GWT to 600k GWT. In connection with the transaction, Mowi will take a write-down of approx. CAD 140 million.

For further information, please contact:

Kristian Ellingsen, CFO, Mowi, +47 905 14 275

Kim Galtung Døsvig, IR Officer & Head of Treasury, Mowi, +47 908 76 339

About Mowi ASA

Mowi is one of the world's leading seafood companies and the largest producer of farm-raised Atlantic salmon in the world, with an estimated 2026 harvest of 600,000 tonnes from seven farming countries including Norway, Scotland, Ireland, Faroes, Iceland, Canada and Chile.

Mowi is a fully integrated global seafood company, bringing salmon and other seafood of supreme quality to consumers around the world, partly under its own MOWI brand. Mowi is ranked as the most sustainable listed animal protein producer in the world by Coller FAIRR. With headquarters in Bergen, Norway, Mowi employs 11 500 people in 26 countries worldwide, and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange. Turnover was EUR 5.7 billion in 2025.

For more information, please visit www.mowi.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This stock exchange announcement may be deemed to include forward-looking statements, such as statements that relate to the production capacity, expected harvest volume and the expected closing of the transaction and its timing. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words or phrases, such as "expect" and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "may", "will", "should", "would", and "could". Forward-looking statements are Mowi’s current estimates or expectations of future events or future results. Actual results could differ materially from those indicated by these statements because the realisation of those results is subject to many risks and uncertainties, including operational factors that may affect the production capabilities of the acquired assets and failure to satisfy conditions precedent for the acquisition. All forward-looking statements included in this release are based on information available at the time of the release, and Mowi assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



