VALLOUREC AWARDED MAJOR CONTRACT BY AZULE ENERGY FOR THE GREATER PAJ OFFSHORE DEVELOPMENT IN ANGOLA



Meudon, on June 30, 2026 – Vallourec, a world leader in premium seamless tubular solutions, announces that it has been awarded a major contract by Azule Energy, the joint venture formed by Eni and BP, for the Greater PAJ offshore development project in Angola.

Under this contract, Vallourec will supply more than 26,000 tons of seamless carbon steel line pipes, representing approximately 210 kilometers of pipeline, including advanced solutions with heavy thermal insulation coating. Deliveries associated with this order will begin in July 2027 and continue through December 2027.This contract will support the development of one of the largest and most technically demanding deepwater projects currently underway offshore Angola.

Located approximately 200 kilometers offshore Angola in water depths ranging from 1,500 to 2,000 meters, the Greater PAJ project encompasses the development of five offshore fields: Palas, Astraea, Juno, Dione and Urano. Vallourec will deliver line pipe solutions for Production lines, Service lines, Water Injection lines and Gas Export lines, supporting critical infrastructure required for safe and efficient hydrocarbon production and transportation in ultra-deepwater conditions.

The award highlights Vallourec’s ability to address highly demanding offshore applications through its recognized expertise and integrated offering. The project will involve one of the thickest thermal insulation systems ever implemented in the subsea industry, reaching up to 120 mm of Glass Syntactic Polypropylene (GSPP) insulation thickness.

Philippe Guillemot, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer of the Vallourec Group, commented: “This contract is a strong recognition of Vallourec’s unique expertise in complex offshore line pipe projects and advanced thermal insulation solutions. It reinforces our position as a trusted partner for major deepwater developments and further strengthens our presence in Angola, where we have built a proven track record of execution. I would like to thank Azule Energy for its renewed confidence and all Vallourec teams whose commitment and expertise made this success possible.”

About Vallourec



Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec’s pioneering spirit and cutting-edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand- in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.



Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service.



In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.



For further information, please contact:



Investor relations:

Daniel Thomson

Tel: +44(0)75 91 83 74 05

daniel.thomson@vallourec.com



Individual shareholders:

Toll Free number (From France): 0 805 65 10 10

actionnaires@vallourec.com



Press relations: Taddeo

Romain Grière

Tel: +33 (0) 7 86 53 17 29

Tel: + 1 718 421 8374

romain.griere@taddeo.fr



Nicolas Escoulan

Tel: +33 (0)6 42 19 14 74

nicolas.escoulan@taddeo.fr

Attachment