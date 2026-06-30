Toobit App Adds TradingView Charting Suite





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the addition of TradingView's advanced charting suite to its mobile application.

This update brings technical tools to the mobile experience, bridging the gap between desktop-level analysis and on-the-go market interaction. The new functionality provides a comprehensive set of features to enhance trader workflows:

Instant chart switching: Traders can easily switch between standard charts and TradingView charts to suit immediate trading needs.

Advanced charting tools: The update enables trading with greater customization using: Multiple timeframes for detailed market analysis. Drawing tools including trend lines and Fibonacci tools. Popular technical indicators such as MA, EMA, MACD, and RSI. Full-screen and landscape chart modes for an immersive viewing experience.

Personalized experience: Preferred chart modes and indicator settings are automatically saved, ensuring a consistent workspace for all future sessions.





Getting started is simple:

Download and open the Toobit app. Navigate to any spot or futures trading pair. Tap the chart switch icon to toggle between standard and TradingView charts.





This update builds upon Toobit's existing TradingView ecosystem, which already supports multi-chart layouts (up to 8 charts), 18 chart types, and real-time alert synchronization via webhooks. This release completes the mobile experience by adding the full TradingView library, including advanced drawing tools and technical indicators. Combined with Toobit's high-liquidity infrastructure, the exchange ensures that traders possess the technical depth required to navigate complex market conditions.

As mobile-first usage in digital asset markets continues to reach new highs, traders increasingly rely on detailed visualization to navigate volatility. With TradingView now trusted by over 100 million users worldwide, the demand for advanced charting on mobile devices has become a core requirement for those prioritizing data-backed decision-making. By integrating this toolset, Toobit enables its community to leverage world-class analytical capabilities within a mobile-first environment.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange provides deep liquidity, AI trading tools, and high leverage for both crypto and TradFi markets. Built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers, Toobit maintains a fair, secure, and transparent environment for traders to navigate digital asset markets.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

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