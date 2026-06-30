JCDecaux renews Heathrow advertising contract for 8 years

Paris, 30 June 2026 – JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announces today the renewal of its contract with Heathrow, the most connected airport in the world, with a record 84.5 million passengers in 2025. The 8-year contract will run from 1 January 2027 and extends a long-standing partnership that spans over 25 years, reinforcing Heathrow as one of the world’s leading premium advertising environments.

Heathrow is the UK’s international gateway and for the third consecutive year, ranked as the world’s most connected airport¹, with flights to 230 destinations in over 80 countries¹.

As Heathrow celebrates its 80th birthday, the partnership will support the next phase of growth in Heathrow’s media offering, while enhancing the experience for passengers at Heathrow and Heathrow Express. JCDecaux will manage Heathrow’s extensive media estate, comprising over 680 digital screens and premium advertising assets such as the iconic T5 Towers at Terminal 5.

The contract builds on JCDecaux’s leadership in airport advertising globally, operating the advertising contract in 14 of the world’s 25 largest airports and delivering 54% of the audience. In February 2026, JCDecaux launched the first DOOH global programmatic advertising offer, enabling advertisers to activate campaigns seamlessly across the world including at major international airport hubs such as Heathrow.

Fraser Brown, Retail Director at Heathrow, said: “Heathrow offers brands access to one of the most valuable and diverse international audiences anywhere in the world. JCDecaux has been a trusted partner for many years and has played an important role in developing our media estate. Together, we will continue to evolve our offering, with a focus on innovation and enhancing the passenger experience to make every journey better. The new agreement will expand our commercial offering, while creating new opportunities for brands to engage passengers in this unique environment.”

Jean-François Decaux, Co-Chief Executive Officer of JCDecaux, said: “We are delighted to have renewed this contract, cementing our partnership with Heathrow, one of the world’s most prestigious and strategically important airport environments. This new agreement reflects the strength of our long-standing relationship and our shared commitment to innovation, quality and delivering exceptional experiences for passengers and advertisers. As international travel continues to grow, Heathrow remains an unrivalled gateway to premium audiences from the UK and around the world. Working with Heathrow, we will continue to invest in market-leading solutions, data-driven capabilities and innovative advertising experiences that help brands connect with audiences in this high-attention, real-world environment.”

¹ Source: “Heathrow Reigns as World’s Most Connected Airport in OAG Megahubs”, OAG, 2025

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2025 revenue: €3,967.1m

N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of 850 million people in 79 countries

1,105,906 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,895 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

11,894 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes

JCDecaux’s Group carbon reduction trajectory has been approved by the SBTi and the company has joined the Euronext Paris CAC® SBT 1.5° index

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the CDP (A-List), MSCI (AAA), Sustainalytics (11.1), and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis

Member of the UN Global Compact since 2015 and of the RE100 since 2019

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (636,625 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 154 airports and 257 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (374,718 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (94,562 advertising panels worldwide)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (740,067 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (168,815 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (103,865 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (31,364 advertising panels)

N°2 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (20,852 advertising panels)



For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com .

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Communications Department: Clémentine Prat

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 10 – clementine.prat@jcdecaux.com

Investor Relations: Rémi Grisard

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 93 – remi.grisard@jcdecaux.com

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