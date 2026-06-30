Vect-Horus announces collaboration and license option agreement with Servier to develop targeted oligonucleotide therapeutics for rare CNS diseases

PRESS RELEASE

Collaboration will utilize Vect-Horus’ VECTrans® platform to deliver Servier’s oligonucleotides to the brain for the treatment of rare neurological and neurodevelopmental disorders

Agreement provides Servier with option to advance selected programs into clinical development and commercialization

Vect-Horus is eligible to receive research and exclusivity fees, potential upfront and milestone payments as well as royalties on future commercial sales





Marseille, France, June 30, 2026 - Vect-Horus, a privately held biotechnology company that designs and develops molecular vectors facilitating the targeted delivery of therapeutic molecules and imaging agents, announces a research evaluation and exclusive license option agreement with Servier, an independent international pharmaceutical group governed by a foundation. This collaboration aims to develop targeted oligonucleotide therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases.

Under the agreement, Vect-Horus will leverage its proprietary VECTrans® technology platform to facilitate the transport of Servier’s oligonucleotide therapeutics across biological barriers to the brain, addressing one of the key challenges in the treatment of neurological disorders.

“We are very pleased to enter into this collaboration with Servier, a global pharmaceutical company with a strong commitment to innovation and patient-focused research,” said Alexandre Tokay, co-founder and CEO of Vect-Horus. “This agreement further validates the potential of our VECTrans® platform to overcome delivery challenges in the CNS and expand therapeutic opportunities for patients suffering from serious neurological diseases.”

Vect-Horus and Servier will conduct the research evaluation activities jointly during an initial option period. Following this evaluation phase, Servier will have the exclusive option to advance selected compounds into clinical development and commercialization.

“Progress in rare neurological disorders depends on bringing together complementary expertise and a shared sense of purpose,” said Nitza Thomasson, Global Head of Neurology at Servier. “We are excited to work alongside Vect-Horus to unlock the potential of this technology and help advance transformative oligonucleotide therapies for patients.”

Vect-Horus will receive research and exclusivity fees during the option period. Upon exercise of the option, Vect-Horus will be eligible to receive an upfront payment, as well as development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments. In addition, the company will be entitled to single-digit royalties on annual net product sales of any resulting commercialized products.

About Vect-Horus

Vect-Horus designs and develops vectors that facilitate targeting and delivery of therapeutic or imaging agents to organs, including the brain, and to tumors. The proof of concept of the technology has already been established in animal models using different vectorized molecules. Founded in 2005, Vect-Horus is a spin-off of the Institute for Neurophysiopathology (INP, UMR7051, CNRS and Aix Marseille University), formerly headed by Dr Michel Khrestchatisky, co-founder of the company. Vect-Horus has 45 employees (most in R&D) and has secured EUR 42 million in equity and subsidies.

For more information, visit www.vect-horus.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Vect-Horus

Emmanuelle Bettendorf, BD & Alliance Management, Vect-Horus

contact@vect-horus.com



Media Relations

Sophie Baumont, Cohesion Bureau

sophie.baumont@cohesionbureau.com



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