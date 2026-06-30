BUREAU VERITAS - In line with the LEAP | 28 portfolio rotation strategy, Bureau Veritas signs an agreement to sell its Oil & Petrochemicals and Coal Testing and Inspection business

PRESS RELEASE

Courbevoie – June 30, 2026

In line with the LEAP | 28 portfolio rotation strategy, Bureau Veritas signs an agreement to sell its Oil & Petrochemicals and Coal Testing and Inspection business

Bureau Veritas, a global leader in Testing, Inspection, and Certification services (TIC), announces that it has entered exclusive negotiations with Triton Partners regarding the sale of its Oil & Petrochemicals and Coal testing and inspection business. This strategic divestment is in full alignment with the Group’s LEAP | 28 strategy.

The proposed transaction would include the Oil & Petrochemicals and Coal testing and inspection activities. In 2025, this business generated approximately EUR 450 million in revenue operating a global network across multiple countries, with a significant footprint of operational sites and employees.

This business grew at a lower rate than the Group and is margin dilutive. It is included within Bureau Veritas’ “Optimize value and impact” portfolio and reported under the Agri-Food & Commodities division. The transaction supports the strategic objective to increase exposure to higher growth and margin businesses.

A key milestone in LEAP | 28 portfolio rotation

This transaction represents a significant milestone in Bureau Veritas’ portfolio transformation. Following completion and taking into account other recent acquisitions year-to-date, the Group will have executed approximately 20% portfolio rotation since the launch of LEAP | 28.

“This divestment is fully aligned with our LEAP | 28 strategy and our commitment to actively manage our portfolio,” said Hinda Gharbi, Chief Executive Officer of Bureau Veritas. “The Oil & Petrochemicals and Coal business operates in established and mature markets, and is led by a global team. Under the leadership of Triton Partners, we are confident that this business will continue to develop successfully. This transaction will create shareholders value as Bureau Veritas accelerates its planned portfolio pivots towards higher growth and higher margin activities.

The transaction, based on an enterprise value of EUR 470 million, implies an EV/EBIT multiple of 11.1x on 2025 results post IFRS16. The disposal will have a positive impact on the Group’s organic growth profile, adjusted operating margin and return on capital employed. The deal is anticipated to be broadly neutral to earnings after closing.

Bureau Veritas intends to redeploy the proceeds towards higher-growth and higher-margin businesses, in line with LEAP I 28 portfolio ambitions.

Transaction terms and timetable

This contemplated transaction, currently under negotiation, will be subject to information and consultation procedures with the relevant employee representative bodies, and could be finalized by the end of Q1 2027, subject to the fulfillment of customary conditions precedent.

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About Bureau Veritas:

Bureau Veritas is a world leader in inspection, certification, and laboratory testing services with a powerful purpose: to shape a world of trust by ensuring responsible progress. With a vision to be the preferred partner for customers’ excellence and sustainability, the company innovates to help them navigate change.

Created in 1828, Bureau Veritas’ 82,000 employees deliver services in 140 countries. The company’s technical experts support customers to address challenges in quality, health and safety, environmental protection, and sustainability.

Bureau Veritas is listed on Euronext Paris and belongs to the CAC 40, CAC 40 ESG, SBF 120 indices and is part of the CAC SBT 1.5° index. Compartment A, ISIN code FR 0006174348, stock symbol: BVI.

For more information, visit http://www.bureauveritas.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.



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ANALYST/INVESTOR CONTACTS MEDIA CONTACTS Laurent Brunelle Karine Havas +33 (0) 7 79 52 69 21 +33 (0) 6 68 63 83 18 laurent.brunelle@bureauveritas.com karine.havas@bureauveritas.com Colin Verbrugghe Frédéric Vallois +33 (0) 6 80 53 26 72 +33 (0) 6 21 66 31 04 colin.verbrugghe@bureauveritas.com frederic.vallois@bureauveritas.com



Romain Gorge



romain.gorge@bureauveritas.com







Inès Lagoutte

ines.lagoutte@bureauveritas.com

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