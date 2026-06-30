Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from June 22 to June 26, 2026

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred

from June 22 to June 26, 2026

Puteaux, June 30, 2026

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from June 22 to June 26, 2026 under the buyback program authorized by the 15th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 21, 2026:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer name Issuer code

(LEI) Transaction date ISIN Code Daily total Volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros) Platform (MIC Code) ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/22/2026 FR0012435121 14,713 26.6592 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/22/2026 FR0012435121 64,547 26.6716 CCXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/22/2026 FR0012435121 10,995 26.6735 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/22/2026 FR0012435121 95,412 26.6682 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/23/2026 FR0012435121 14,637 26.6628 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/23/2026 FR0012435121 63,296 26.6622 CCXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/23/2026 FR0012435121 10,621 26.6711 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/23/2026 FR0012435121 96,445 26.6748 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/24/2026 FR0012435121 13,939 26.6274 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/24/2026 FR0012435121 65,280 26.5858 CCXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/24/2026 FR0012435121 11,235 26.5816 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/24/2026 FR0012435121 95,182 26.5801 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/25/2026 FR0012435121 13,173 27.4389 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/25/2026 FR0012435121 64,831 27.4261 CCXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/25/2026 FR0012435121 10,672 27.4271 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/25/2026 FR0012435121 96,516 27.4060 XPAR ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/26/2026 FR0012435121 13,089 27.4165 AQEU ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/26/2026 FR0012435121 64,148 27.4282 CCXE ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/26/2026 FR0012435121 10,617 27.4266 TQEX ELIS SA 969500UX71LCE8MAY492 06/26/2026 FR0012435121 96,927 27.4160 XPAR Total 926,275 26.9518



The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover, firstly, maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2026 international employee shareholding plan, and, secondly (ii), the obligations relating to the delivery of treasury shares, under the potential conversion of Bonds Convertible into New Shares and/or Exchangeable for Existing Shares (OCEANEs) due 22 September 2029, then (iii), for the remainder, to be cancelled in accordance with the 28th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 21, 2026.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron

Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux

Investor Relations

Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

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