Elis: Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from June 22 to June 26, 2026

 | Source: Elis S.A. Elis S.A.

Disclosure of trading in own shares occurred
from June 22 to June 26, 2026

Puteaux, June 30, 2026

In accordance with the regulations on share buybacks, in particular Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, Elis hereby declares the purchases of its own shares made from June 22 to June 26, 2026 under the buyback program authorized by the 15th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of May 21, 2026:

Aggregated presentation:

Issuer nameIssuer code
(LEI)		 Transaction dateISIN CodeDaily total Volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of shares acquired (in euros)Platform (MIC Code)
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/22/2026FR001243512114,71326.6592AQEU
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/22/2026FR001243512164,54726.6716CCXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/22/2026FR001243512110,99526.6735TQEX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/22/2026FR001243512195,41226.6682XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/23/2026FR001243512114,63726.6628AQEU
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/23/2026FR001243512163,29626.6622CCXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/23/2026FR001243512110,62126.6711TQEX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/23/2026FR001243512196,44526.6748XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/24/2026FR001243512113,93926.6274AQEU
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/24/2026FR001243512165,28026.5858CCXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/24/2026FR001243512111,23526.5816TQEX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/24/2026FR001243512195,18226.5801XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/25/2026FR001243512113,17327.4389AQEU
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/25/2026FR001243512164,83127.4261CCXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/25/2026FR001243512110,67227.4271TQEX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/25/2026FR001243512196,51627.4060XPAR
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/26/2026FR001243512113,08927.4165AQEU
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/26/2026FR001243512164,14827.4282CCXE
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/26/2026FR001243512110,61727.4266TQEX
ELIS SA969500UX71LCE8MAY49206/26/2026FR001243512196,92727.4160XPAR
 Total926,27526.9518 

        
The purpose of the own shares purchase operations is (i) to cover, firstly, maturing performance share plans and to allocate free shares to employees as part of the contribution to the Elis for All 2026 international employee shareholding plan, and, secondly (ii), the obligations relating to the delivery of treasury shares, under the potential conversion of Bonds Convertible into New Shares and/or Exchangeable for Existing Shares (OCEANEs) due 22 September 2029, then (iii), for the remainder, to be cancelled in accordance with the 28th resolution of the Combined General Meeting of May 21, 2026.

Contacts

Nicolas Buron
Director of Investor Relations, Financing & Treasury
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Charline Lefaucheux
Investor Relations
Phone: + 33 (0)1 75 49 98 15 - charline.lefaucheux@elis.com

Attachment


Attachments

Elis - Disclosure of trading in own shares occured from June 22 to June 26, 2026
GlobeNewswire

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