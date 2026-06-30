Himax Strengthens 3D Sensing Portfolio with Launch of New iToF Depth Decoder ICs for Robotics and Intelligent Vision Applications

TAINAN, Taiwan, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himax Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HIMX) (“Himax” or “Company”), a leading supplier and fabless manufacturer of display drivers and other semiconductor products, today announced the launch of its new HE Series indirect Time-of-Flight (iToF) Depth Decoder ICs, further expanding Himax’s portfolio in 3D sensing and machine vision applications. Leveraging a high-performance hardware-based depth processing architecture, advanced image enhancement technologies, and a comprehensive hardware and software development platform, the new iToF decoder IC delivers high-frame-rate and high-precision 3D sensing capabilities, providing a complete, easy-to-integrate 3D sensing solution for robotics, industrial automation, and a broad range of AI vision applications.

The HE Series iToF depth decoder IC’s hardware-based architecture significantly improves processing efficiency and reduces system latency compared with conventional software-based depth processing solutions, enabling faster and more responsive depth sensing performance. It also supports up to 640 × 480 RAW data input at 240 fps in both single-frequency and dual-frequency modes. Following high-speed depth decoding, the IC can simultaneously output 2D grayscale images and 3D depth information through MIPI and USB interfaces at frame rates of up to 120 fps.

In addition, the iToF depth decoder IC has been validated for compatibility with leading industry-standard VGA-resolution iToF sensors, helping customers accelerate development and shorten time-to-market. The solution has already been adopted by multiple industry partners for machine vision applications. Among them, leading optical module manufacturer OFILM has incorporated Himax’s iToF depth decoder IC into its new RoboVision solution, delivering high-precision 3D sensing capabilities that support a wide range of robotic applications, including object picking, obstacle avoidance, environment mapping, and autonomous navigation.

To meet growing demand for high-precision depth sensing in robotics and intelligent vision applications, the new iToF decoder IC incorporates a suite of advanced depth image enhancement technologies, including depth noise reduction, flying pixel removal, and temporal filtering. These features improve the accuracy, stability, and reliability of depth data, particularly in high-speed motion scenarios and complex operating environments.

Himax also provides a comprehensive Software Development Kit (SDK) and a professional iToF Calibration Library to support a wide range of depth calibration algorithms, including Fixed Pixel Phase Noise (FPPN) correction, Wiggling Compensation, and Thermal Compensation, as well as camera intrinsic calibration and lens distortion correction. These capabilities help improve depth measurement accuracy, system stability, and environmental robustness, while simplifying system development and integration, ultimately reducing development effort and accelerating time-to-market.

The HE Series iToF decoder IC consists of the standard HE-1 and the advanced HE-2. The HE-2 supports RGB camera integration and incorporates a built-in RGB ISP, MJPEG encoder, and RGB-D alignment engine for precise fusion of RGB images and depth information. This allows host systems to directly access synchronized depth data, reducing additional processing requirements and simplifying overall system architecture. Further, the HE-2 incorporates an edge AI Neural Processing Unit (NPU) capable of supporting eye tracking, gesture recognition, and a wide range of AI vision algorithms. By combining perception, intelligence, and interaction capabilities within a single platform, the HE-2 enables developers to build advanced intelligent vision systems for robotics, human-machine interaction, and diverse AIoT applications.

“As robotics, smart manufacturing, and other intelligent vision applications continue to advance, demand for real-time, high-precision 3D sensing is growing rapidly,” said Pen-Hsin Chen, Vice President of the Image Processing SoC Business Unit at Himax. “Leveraging Himax’s extensive expertise in 3D sensing and image processing technologies, the HE series iToF decoder IC combines a high-speed depth processing architecture with advanced image enhancement capabilities to deliver a highly accurate, low-latency, and easy-to-integrate 3D sensing solution, helping customers shorten development cycles and accelerate time-to-market.”

About Himax Technologies, Inc.

Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a leading global fabless semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. The Company’s display driver ICs and timing controllers have been adopted at scale across multiple industries worldwide including TVs, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, among others. As the global market share leader in automotive display technology, the Company offers innovative and comprehensive automotive IC solutions, including traditional driver ICs, advanced in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration (TDDI), local dimming timing controllers (Local Dimming Tcon), Large Touch and Display Driver Integration (LTDI) and OLED display technologies. Himax is also a pioneer in tinyML visual-AI and optical technology related fields. The Company’s industry-leading WiseEyeTM Ultralow Power AI Sensing technology which incorporates Himax proprietary ultralow power AI processor, always-on CMOS image sensor, and CNN-based AI algorithm has been widely deployed in consumer electronics and AIoT related applications. Himax optics technologies, such as diffractive wafer level optics, LCoS microdisplays and 3D sensing solutions, are critical for facilitating emerging AR/VR/metaverse technologies. Additionally, Himax designs and provides touch controllers, OLED ICs, LED ICs, EPD ICs, power management ICs, and CMOS image sensors for diverse display application coverage. Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Tainan, Taiwan, Himax currently employs around 2,200 people from three Taiwan-based offices in Tainan, Hsinchu and Taipei and country offices in China, Korea, and the US. Himax has 2,564 patents granted and 331 patents pending approval worldwide as of March 31, 2026.

http://www.himax.com.tw

Forward Looking Statements

Factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described include, but are not limited to, the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Company’s business; general business and economic conditions and the state of the semiconductor industry; market acceptance and competitiveness of the driver and non-driver products developed by the Company; demand for end-use applications products; reliance on a small group of principal customers; the uncertainty of continued success in technological innovations; our ability to develop and protect our intellectual property; pricing pressures including declines in average selling prices; changes in customer order patterns; changes in estimated full-year effective tax rate; shortage in supply of key components; changes in environmental laws and regulations; changes in export license regulated by Export Administration Regulations (EAR); exchange rate fluctuations; regulatory approvals for further investments in our subsidiaries; our ability to collect accounts receivable and manage inventory and other risks described from time to time in the Company's SEC filings, including those risks identified in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the SEC, as may be amended.

Himax Contacts:

Karen Tiao, Head of IR/PR

Himax Technologies, Inc.

Tel: +886-2-2370-3999

Fax: +886-2-2314-0877

Email: hx_ir@himax.com.tw

http://www.himax.com.tw

Mark Schwalenberg, Director

Investor Relations - US Representative

MZ North America

Tel: +1-312-261-6430

Email: HIMX@mzgroup.us