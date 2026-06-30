Nexaryon Launches Enterprise AI Platform & Expands to Latin America

California City, CA, USA, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexaryon Inc. today announced the launch of its enterprise AI computing infrastructure platform, alongside its expansion into the Latin American market.

The platform is designed for enterprise customers and provides cloud-based GPU computing resources, dedicated AI clusters, and AI Factory deployment to support the development and deployment of AI applications.

The launch follows more than five years of research, development, and operational use. During this period, Nexaryon has delivered GPU computing, model training and inference environments, and AI infrastructure solutions to a select group of enterprise customers, establishing the foundation for broader market availability.

As part of its expansion strategy in the Americas, Nexaryon is also establishing Mexico as a key operational hub to support regional data center infrastructure and supply chain coordination.

Lowering the Barrier to Entry with Flexible Deployment

Prior to this launch, enterprises faced significant hurdles in building specialized tech and operations teams. Nexaryon’s newly available platform solves this by offering a multi-tiered service system. Enterprises can now flexibly configure GPU resources on-demand for model training, inference, and multimodal generation, drastically reducing upfront hardware investments.

For organizations requiring long-term, sustained computing power, Nexaryon has also rolled out dedicated AI cluster solutions that include fully managed GPU servers, high-speed networking, parallel file systems, and 24/7 SRE-managed operations and runtime monitoring.





Next-Generation Hardware and HBM Memory Capabilities

As AI models scale in parameter size and context length, memory bandwidth and GPU interconnect efficiency have become critical performance factors. Nexaryon’s platform launches with robust support for next-generation AI accelerator hardware ecosystems—including H100, H200, B200, GB200, GB300, as well as Blackwell and Rubin architectures.

The company is providing enterprises with access to high-capacity HBM memory, TB/s-class memory bandwidth, and high-speed GPU interconnects. This architecture is specifically optimized for large-model training, long-context inference, and high-concurrency AI services across industries such as finance, healthcare, autonomous driving, and industrial visual inspection.

Advancing Production-Grade "AI Factory" Delivery

A core feature of today's announcement is the rollout of Nexaryon’s "AI Factory" delivery model. This integrated service encompasses the deployment of high-density GPU computing, AI-optimized storage, advanced cooling systems, and platform software like Kubernetes and Slurm. By consolidating these elements under one managed umbrella, Nexaryon significantly shortens the time-to-market for enterprise AI models.

Strategic Market Expansion

To support its new platform capabilities globally, Nexaryon’s strategic move into Mexico positions the company to better serve the broader Americas. The company is actively initiating partnerships with regional hardware manufacturers, data center operators, and energy service providers to build a resilient, high-performance intelligent computing supply chain.

Looking ahead, Nexaryon Inc plans to continuously roll out updates to its job scheduling, security isolation, and hardware validation features, cementing its position as a foundational partner for enterprise AI transformation.

Nexaryon’s core team brings together research and engineering talent from Stanford University and leading institutions across artificial intelligence, cloud computing, distributed systems, and high-performance computing. The team spans AI algorithms, GPU architecture, cloud infrastructure, data security, and enterprise systems design — providing the technical depth required to deliver production-grade AI infrastructure at scale.

About Nexaryon Inc

From cloud GPU computing to dedicated AI clusters, and from HBM high-bandwidth memory to AI Factory deployment, Nexaryon Inc is building a comprehensive AI infrastructure service system. The company empowers global enterprises across manufacturing, finance, healthcare, and IoT sectors to seamlessly integrate AI capabilities into their core business workflows.

Website: www.nexaryon.ai





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