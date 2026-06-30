Toobit 2026 H1 Review: TradFi, Futures, & AI Trading Upgrades





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The first half of 2026 for Toobit has been defined by a focus on building products that help traders navigate markets. The exchange's direction is guided by the goal of refining the trading experience and expanding the variety of available assets and services. By prioritizing utility and security, Toobit remains a steady resource for those managing portfolios in volatile environments.

Core Trading Tools

Traditional Finance (TradFi) Integration

Toobit has bridged the gap between traditional finance and crypto by launching a comprehensive suite of tokenized stock futures. Traders now have access to over 100 TradFi pairs, including major equities like Tesla (TSLA), Nvidia (NVDA), and Apple (AAPL), with high leverage of up to 500x.



Beyond this, the exchange's DEX+ platform now lists pre-IPO assets for SpaceX, OpenAI, and Anthropic, allowing for stablecoin-settled price exposure to high-growth private companies 24/7.

AI Trading

Toobit continues to enhance its suite of intelligent trading tools, building on the foundation provided by Toobit Synapse, the exchange's AI co-pilot. By leveraging Synapse, the exchange has introduced AI position analysis, which offers traders actionable, data-driven insights to help them refine their strategies in real-time.



Complementing this, Toobit released AI Agent Trade Kit, an open-source framework that bridges the gap between AI-driven conversations and market actions. By utilizing the Model Context Protocol (MCP), this kit allows traders to connect large language models to their exchange accounts to monitor price trends, manage spot and futures orders, and track portfolio balances without needing to navigate through manual dashboard interfaces.

Futures Trading

To provide greater flexibility and expanded market access, Toobit offers futures trading with high leverage of up to 500x, allowing traders to scale their positions and manage market exposure effectively.



To support this, the exchange rolled out two new voucher types to assist with capital management: Futures Position Vouchers, which provide exchange-backed margin to cover position costs or offset potential losses at specific entry points, and USDC Trial Funds, which allow participation in high-leverage futures trading without using personal capital.

Spot Trading

Toobit Spot now features zero fees to lower barriers for all traders. The limited-time campaign maximizes capital efficiency for traders by removing costs, making it easier to build and maintain positions across the exchange's diverse asset offerings. This structure is a central part of Toobit's effort to increase accessibility for the global trading community.

Upgraded Trading Infrastructure

Toobit has integrated TradingView tools into the trading interface to support active market interaction. Traders can now sync TradingView alerts to receive real-time signals, while the updated Visual Order Management feature displays all open orders on the K-line chart. This allows for instant adjustment of Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels through drag-and-drop actions, improving how traders manage their positions.

Toobit also launched Toobit Insights, a new feature that connects traders to real-time market trends and shared strategies. By aggregating live signals, historical performance metrics, and strategies from expert traders, this tool helps traders identify market shifts and refine their trading approach.

Toobit Ecosystem Growth

Toobit has grown, offering new ways to trade and build capital. Prediction Market allows traders to speculate on real-world events ranging from financial developments to global affairs with fixed payouts. Traders participate using USDT from their existing Futures Account, ensuring efficient margin management without the need for additional fund transfers.



Toobit has also integrated CryptoCopy to elevate the copy trading experience. This tool delivers advanced automation and Ice Lab trading strategies across 150 pairs with zero-slippage, providing greater flexibility and a refined profit-sharing model.



Furthermore, Toobit Launchpad continues to host high-demand projects. Future Warriors X (FWX) reached its hard cap in 19 minutes and achieved a 200% peak ROI, while Solitaire Blossom (SOLIB) sold out in 30 minutes with a 214% ROI.



Toobit Earn facilitated several high-yield events throughout the first half of the year, providing premium returns on major assets. These limited-time campaigns included 36% APR for ETH, SOL, TON, and NEAR, alongside 30% APR for BTC, XRP, and XLM.



Parallel to these trading advancements, the P2P marketplace has expanded the global fiat ecosystem. Operating with zero transaction fees, it provides a secure, escrow-protected environment where traders can buy and sell USDT using local payment methods, bridging the gap between traditional currency and the crypto-native experience.

Toobit Broker Program

For professional partners, Toobit Broker Program offers a way to monetize volume through stackable rebates. The program features dual-stream API integration with industry-leading platforms such as CCXT, Altrady, and CryptoCopy, creating a framework that supports both professional algorithmic developers and retail partner networks.

Toobit VIP Program

Toobit has revamped its VIP program to offer a more rewarding experience for high-volume traders. The program now features a status match channel, allowing traders from other exchanges to migrate their current tier, bypass traditional volume requirements, and receive an automatic one-level upgrade.



This structure provides a comprehensive suite of benefits, including:

Cost efficiency: Progressive fee reductions reaching as low as 0.0125% for spot makers and 0.0060% for futures makers at top tiers.

Asset utility: Enhanced APR rates on Toobit Earn and higher allocations for Toobit Launchpad events.

Dedicated support: 1-on-1 priority support and access to members-only networking events and private industry gatherings.



Community and Strategic Partnerships

The regional partnership with LALIGA remains a centerpiece of the 2026 calendar. This collaboration was solidified by a landmark press event in February, outlining a roadmap to integrate the passion of top-tier football with the digital asset economy. Key initiatives like the $800,000 Elite Championship and the $1M Super Match Carnival have brought this vision to life, offering fans rewards such as VIP matchday experiences in Spain, signed jerseys, and limited-edition memorabilia throughout the 2025/2026 season.



Outside of sports, community growth has been driven by large-scale events that reward active participation. To mark its third anniversary, the exchange launched a campaign with a $3.5 million prize pool, featuring everything from high-tech hardware to a Porsche Taycan. This momentum continued with holiday-themed campaigns, such as the Bitcoin Pizza Day celebration, which provided a $100,000 prize pool, BTC airdrops, and risk-free trade protection to help users navigate market volatility.

Market Standing, Platform Integrity, and Recognition

Toobit's upward trajectory throughout the first half of the year is reflected in recent industry benchmarks. As shown in the CoinGecko 2026 CEX & DEX Trading Report, Toobit has successfully captured a top 10 position globally, demonstrating deep liquidity and high user engagement across both its spot and perps markets.





Security remains the foundation of Toobit's operations. In the first half of 2026, the exchange achieved an AAA security rating from CER.live, placing it among the top 10 most secure crypto exchanges globally. This rating reflects perfect 100/100 scores in server security, user security, penetration testing, and bug bounty management.





Beyond this rating, the exchange consolidated its security protocols into a centralized hub featuring Bee-Safe, its proprietary system that integrates hardware encryption, AI-driven risk controls, and continuous system auditing.



Transparency also reached a new milestone this year with the launch of a dynamic Proof of Reserves portal. By leveraging Merkle tree technology, the portal allows traders to verify their account balance inclusion in real-time. These technical safeguards, backed by ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification and a $40M Shield Fund, were further reinforced in May 2026 by a comprehensive Hacken audit, which confirmed a collateral ratio exceeding 100% across all in-scope digital assets.



These results were recognized by industry awards. In 2026, Toobit was named Digital Asset Derivatives Platform of the Year by Hedgeweek for the second consecutive year, following a rigorous selection process that combined expert panel vetting with extensive industry voting. This honor joins the Best New Exchange award received at the Crypto Awards 2025. Both accolades reflect how both industry professionals and the broader trading community view the exchange's derivative capabilities and security standards.

Looking Ahead

As Toobit enters the second half of 2026, the focus shifts toward expanding the TradFi portfolio and scaling AI-assisted trading tools. The team is also preparing for the flagship Toobit International Futures Tournament in August, which will bring global traders together for one of the year's most competitive events.

These milestones reflect a core objective: equipping traders with the advanced infrastructure they need to master complex market conditions.

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

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