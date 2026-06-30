American Idol, The Voice Finalists Lend Their Voices To Special Holiday Anthem Benefiting Childhood Cancer Warriors

Las Vegas, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Idol Finalists Mackenzie Sol, Drew Ryn, Maryjo Young, Amanda Barise, and Samoan Silk along with former member of Why Don’t We, Jonah Marais, The Voice Finalist Sadie Dahl, and TikTok creator Peng Peng are adding their voices to a special holiday charity project that will save lives and support children battling cancer.

The eight talented vocalists will be featured on a re-imagined version of the 1984 Band Aid classic, Do They Know It’s Christmas?, Originally written by Bob Geldof and Midge Ure in 1984 to support those affected by famine in Ethiopia, the song has been adapted to address kids battling cancer and rare diseases. Scheduled for release on November 2, 2026, 100% of the streaming and other proceeds from the track benefit kids battling cancer and rare diseases at Cure 4 The Kids Foundation (C4K).

Under the creative direction of Cure 4 The Kids Foundation’s Digital Marketing and Social Media Director, Mitchell Koulouris, the classic holiday anthem’s new lyrics reflect hope for children in the toughest battle of their young lives. An accompanying music video will be shot July 19 at Worre Studios in Las Vegas.

“We’re fortunate to have these talented vocalists involved in Do They Know It’s Christmas? All of these talented artists instantly saw the mission and vision of the project and immediately committed to lending their time and talent,” said Koulouris. “We’re excited about their involvement and the momentum of the project.”

The track will be released November 2, 2026, and will be available on all major streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Prime and others. Every time the song is streamed, a small donation is made to Cure 4 The Kids Foundation and its important work helping children with cancer and rare diseases, including those families without medical insurance or unable to pay for treatment.

The release of Do They Know It’s Christmas? builds on C4K’s award-winning success of 2023’s Happy Xmas (Cancer’s Over) release featuring Nick Carter and American Idol Casting Producer Kyle Khou. C4K patients were among those singing the song’s chorus and featured in the music video. The accompanying award-winning video received a Pacific Southwest Emmy®Award, World Entertainment Award and Cannes Lion Award.

Cure 4 The Kids Foundation (C4K) is the region’s only dedicated outpatient pediatric cancer and rare disease treatment center—where world-class clinical excellence meets compassionate, family-centered care. Founded in Las Vegas, C4K provides advanced, research-driven treatment for children facing cancer, rare diseases, blood disorders, and complex conditions. No child is ever turned away due to a family’s inability to pay; C4K works with every family to ensure access to care regardless of financial circumstances. Accredited by The Joint Commission and a member of the Children’s Oncology Group, C4K is a tax-exempt nonprofit that has served the region for nearly two decades, with an average of 95 cents of every dollar going directly to patient care. For more information, visit curethekids.org .

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