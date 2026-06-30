Vanquis Selects Freshworks to Modernize Service Management as Gateway Transformation Nears Completion

LONDON, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshworks (NASDAQ: FRSH) today announced that Vanquis , a leading UK specialist bank, has selected Freshservice as its AI-powered service operations platform to support the next phase of its digital transformation.

The selection is a key milestone in Vanquis’ broader Gateway programme, the bank’s flagship technology modernization initiative designed to create a simpler, more scalable and digital-first organization.

As Gateway nears completion, Vanquis is strengthening the operational foundations needed to scale efficiently, improve governance and deliver faster, more consistent service experiences across the organization. Freshservice will help Vanquis bring service management, asset visibility and workflow automation onto a single platform, reducing legacy complexity and enabling greater agility.

Freshservice was selected for its ease of use, rapid time to value and AI-powered capabilities. The platform is designed to give Vanquis greater flexibility to automate workflows, streamline service delivery and continuously adapt to evolving business needs without the constraints of legacy systems.

“As part of our Gateway transformation, we are simplifying the technology and processes that support colleagues across the bank,” said Jem Walters, CTO at Vanquis. “Freshservice gives us a more intuitive and flexible platform to manage service delivery, automate critical workflows and improve the colleague experience as we continue building a more agile, digital-first organization.”

Freshservice will enable Vanquis to manage service operations through a single platform, supporting faster incident resolution, more efficient request fulfillment and improved employee self-service. Built-in AI capabilities will help automate repetitive tasks, accelerate issue triage and provide insights to improve service performance.

“Financial institutions are under increasing pressure to modernize service delivery while maintaining resilience, governance, and operational efficiency,” said Musidora Jorgensen, UKI Country Lead for Freshworks. “Vanquis’ selection of Freshservice demonstrates how organizations can advance service transformation through a unified, AI-powered platform that enables faster service delivery, greater efficiency and measurable business outcomes.”

Vanquis joins a growing number of enterprises choosing Freshworks to modernize service management with solutions designed to deliver simplicity at scale, helping organizations reduce operational friction and unlock faster business outcomes.

To learn more about Freshservice, visit freshworks.com/freshservice .

About Freshservice

Freshservice by Freshworks is an AI-powered ServiceOps platform that unifies IT Service (ITSM) , Asset (ITAM) , Operations (ITOM) and Enterprise Service Management (ESM ) on a single platform with a shared data layer. It gives IT, HR, finance, and facilities teams full visibility across services and infrastructure without the complexity of stitched-together tools. Freshservice comes with a natively embedded AI layer called Freddy AI that helps agents resolve issues faster, automates employee service requests, and gives leaders the insights they need to make better decisions. The result is resilient, proactive service delivery that scales across the entire organization.

About Freshworks Inc.

Freshworks Inc. provides service software that delivers exceptional employee and customer experiences. Its enterprise-grade solutions are powerful yet intuitive, and quick to deliver value. With a people-first approach to AI, Freshworks helps teams be more effective and organizations more productive. Companies including Bridgestone, New Balance, S&P Global, and Sony Music trust Freshworks to improve service efficiency and fuel long-term loyalty. For the latest updates, visit freshworks.com and follow Freshworks on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

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