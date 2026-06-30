Veson Nautical Introduces the Veson Platform, a New Foundation for Maritime Trade

BOSTON, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veson Nautical today announced the Veson Platform, a unified, AI-powered experience that brings together IMOS, CoCaptain, Mail, and newly released Vessel Insights and Bunker Insights under a single interface. With the Veson Platform, maritime teams can now access advanced workflows, collaboration capabilities, and trusted data – all on the same foundation as the system of record.

For more than 20 years, Veson has served as the operational backbone of commercial maritime trade. IMOS, trusted by shipowners, operators, charterers, and commodity traders worldwide, encapsulates deep institutional knowledge that understands the nuance of maritime contracts and workflows. That foundation of embedded, context-aware AI is what distinguishes the Veson Platform.

"Technology should give people back their judgment, not replace it," said John Veson, co-founder and CEO of Veson Nautical. "When a system understands the context of your business, it can anticipate what you need and surface it in the moment — and because we're building it as an open, adaptable foundation, it fits the way the industry actually works."

IMOS: The standard platform, enhanced

Decades of client partnership and co-innovation shaped IMOS into the industry’s most comprehensive operating system for maritime contracts and freight management. Starting today, clients can log into the new Veson Platform to find the same robust IMOS functionality that they are familiar with, enhanced with newly released features for voyage management and operations, deeply embedded AI, powerful data insights, and more. Read more about IMOS and the Veson Platform.

CoCaptain: AI built into the workflow

Initially launched to support advanced Claims workflows, CoCaptain has been expanded as an interactive AI layer across the Veson Platform. Available to all IMOS clients at no additional cost, the core CoCaptain functionality provides instant, conversational access to voyage data, historical port calls, and counterparty insights directly within the workflow. Users can ask questions, run analysis, and update records through natural-language chat, grounded in Veson’s proprietary maritime knowledge base. Read more about CoCaptain.

Mail: Communication with operational context

With a vision for more seamless collaboration across teams and counterparties, Veson’s Connect solution is now expanded to include AI-powered email. As part of Connect, Mail automatically classifies, tags, and organizes maritime communications — bringing critical commercial information into the Veson Platform. Recognized as an essential part of doing business, AI-powered Mail is included for IMOS clients, at no cost up to 1M emails and no limit on the number of users. Read more about Veson Connect and Mail.

Vessel and Bunker Insights: Trusted data where teams already work

Veson Insights combines data from sources such as VesselsValue, Q88, and Shipfix and leverages data science to deliver validated, continuously refreshed intelligence directly in the Veson Platform. Vessel Insights provides 300+ data fields across 65,000+ vessels. Bunker Insights delivers daily price predictions powered by machine learning across 1,300+ ports worldwide, trained on hundreds of thousands of bunker transactions. Read more about Veson Insights.

Availability and what’s next

The Veson Platform is now available at no additional cost for current IMOS clients upon request. Additional Veson Mail tiers, enhanced Vessel Insights, and Bunker Insights are available for purchase.

The Veson Platform announced today is just the beginning. Over the coming months, Veson Nautical will further enhance CoCaptain’s capabilities, deliver advanced analytics, and introduce new data products. Each subsequent, planned release between now and the end of the year will build on the same foundation. For more information, visit veson.com/platform or contact your Veson Nautical account team.

About Veson Nautical

Veson Nautical empowers the global maritime industry to navigate complexity on all sides of the trade. The Veson Platform combines contextual AI, trusted data, and seamless collaboration on a single foundation, giving commercial maritime teams the insight and context needed for confident, competitive decision-making. Shaped by decades of innovation and deep client partnership, Veson has become the industry standard for commercial maritime software — providing the operational foundation that spans chartering, operations, finance, and analytics.

Today, Veson serves more than 38,000 users across 2,400 organizations in over 100 countries. Veson enables clients to manage risk, act on trusted data, and turn complexity into advantage. Learn more at www.veson.com.

Media contact:

Lindsey Flynn, Director of Brand & Content

press@veson.com