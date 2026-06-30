Jixun Technology Hits 100-Store Milestone, Accelerating Domestic Growth Strategy

SUZHOU, China, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jixun Technology, a pioneer in smart micro-mobility, today announced the simultaneous opening of 100 retail stores across China, marking a massive scale-up of its national sales and service network. A key anchor of this expansion is the newly unveiled flagship store in Jining, which solidifies Jixun’s strategic push into the East China market.

The milestone event was attended by Jixun Technology President Jensen Zhang, dealer representative Lu Xin, along with key industry guests and mainstream media.

"We are committed to addressing the real-world daily transit needs of millions of families through a robust, scalable retail network," said Jensen Zhang, President of Jixun Technology. "By refining the user experience in every single neighborhood trip, we are building a more sustainable and integrated micro-mobility ecosystem."





Redefining the E-Trike: Premium Tech Meets Everyday Comfort

For years, the electric tricycle market has been limited by generic designs, basic configurations, and utilitarian driving dynamics. As the demands of modern urban commuters and young families evolve, Jixun Technology is redefining the category by merging sophisticated aesthetics with automotive-grade manufacturing standards.

The momentum behind this national launch is further accelerated by Jixun’s newly appointed Brand Fashion Ambassador, well-known actress Ava Wang. Her focus on a premium, confident lifestyle mirrors Jixun’s philosophy of integrating technology with modern aesthetics. As the brand’s core flagship model showcased in the new store's test-drive zones, the Zoy S features a chinchilla-inspired biomimetic design that replaces traditional utilitarian styling with a sleek, tech-forward silhouette.

Rather than relying on superficial upgrades, Jixun has engineered the Zoy S from the ground up to solve the long-standing safety and connectivity pain points of legacy e-trikes. At the core of this vehicle are four industry-first proprietary technologies seamlessly integrated into the daily driving experience. To protect passengers during unpredictable turning maneuvers, the vehicle features an Intelligent Steering Protection Warning system, which operates alongside Intelligent Reverse Braking to prevent accidental rollbacks or collisions in tight neighborhood spaces.

When parked, the vehicle secures itself through an Intelligent Automatic Parking Guard, offering peace of mind during quick stops on school runs or shopping trips. This complete active safety envelope is tied together by Smart In-Vehicle Connectivity, allowing users to manage all-scenario vehicle control functions effortlessly from their smartphones. Backed by a spacious cabin, this holistic tech suite transforms the Zoy S into a safe, comfortable, and premium solution for everyday family commutes.

The "100 Cities, 1,000 Stores" Roadmap

The 100-store launch brings Jixun’s "see, touch, and ride" retail philosophy directly to regional consumers, radically shortening the journey from brand awareness to consumer trust. Each standardized store delivers unified product quality, intelligent features, and consistent nationwide after-sales service, establishing a premium benchmark for the entire industry.

Moving forward, Jixun Technology will accelerate its "100 Cities, 1,000 Stores" strategy. By leveraging its automotive-grade engineering foundation and expanding a highly regulated, compliant dealer ecosystem, Jixun aims to transform micro-mobility from a simple daily commute into a safer, smarter, and more stylish lifestyle.

Media Contact

Company Name: Jixun Technology

Contact Person: Lucy Liu

Email: liuxiao@jixun.tech

Website: https://www.jixun.tech/

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Jixun Technology. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or business advice. All investments carry inherent risks, including the potential loss of capital. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any inaccuracies, misrepresentations, or financial losses resulting from the use or reliance on the information in this press release. Speculate only with funds you can afford to lose. In the event of any legal claims or concerns regarding this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained herein. Any complaints, copyright issues, or inquiries regarding this article should be directed to the content provider listed above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/adacd18f-b4ed-4b38-8c5a-639688bb8835