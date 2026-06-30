Servo Motors and Drives Market Report 2026-2035 | Rising at 6.42% CAGR to Reach USD 35.65 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Servo Motors and Drives Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global Servo Motors and Drives Market was valued at USD 19.08 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 35.65 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 6.42% over 2026–2035.”

Rising Industrial Automation and Smart Manufacturing Accelerate Global Market Growth

The fast-growing popularity of Industry 4.0 technologies, smart manufacturing plants, warehouse automation, robotics, and manufacturing eco-systems is driving up the global demand for sophisticated servo motors and drives. Companies are implementing more and more advanced motion control systems that can provide better positioning, energy saving, fast communication, and Industrial IoT connectivity. Investments into semiconductor manufacturing, electric cars manufacturing, renewable energy devices manufacturing, and logistics automation keep generating new market opportunities for makers of servo motors and drives.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

ABB Ltd.

Advanced Motion Controls

Allied Motion Inc.

Baumüller GmbH

Bosch Rexroth AG

Danfoss A/S

Delta Electronics Inc.

ESTUN Automation Co. Ltd.

Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

KEB Automation KG

Kollmorgen Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

NIDEC Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

YASKAWA Electric Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

Servo Motors and Drives Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 19.08 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 35.65 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.42% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Category (Digital, Analog)

• By Drive (AC Drive, DC Drive)

• By Application (Oil & Gas, Metal Cutting & Forming, Material Handling Equipment, Packaging and Labeling Machinery, Robotics, Medical Robotics, Rubber & Plastics Machinery, Warehousing Automation)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Category

The Digital segment dominated the Servo Motors and Drives Market in 2025, accounting for approximately 55% of total market revenue owing to growing customer preference for advanced programmable motion control systems, superior integration capabilities, and enhanced automation efficiency. The Analog segment continues to maintain steady demand across cost-sensitive applications and legacy industrial equipment where simpler control architectures remain preferred.

By Drive

AC Drives held the largest market share of approximately 56% in 2025 due to superior torque management, higher operational efficiency, improved speed control, and better handling of high-current applications. DC Drives continue serving specialized lower-power and battery-operated applications where simplified control systems remain advantageous.

By Application

Robotics and Material Handling Equipment emerged among the key growth-driving applications owing to increasing warehouse automation, industrial robotics deployment, and Industry 4.0 implementation across manufacturing facilities. Meanwhile, Semiconductor Machinery continues witnessing strong growth as expanding domestic semiconductor manufacturing and advanced chip fabrication require highly precise motion control systems.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region continued to hold its position as the biggest regional market, representing roughly 38% of the overall market share in 2025 due to the growing manufacturing industry, automation investment, extensive research and development efforts, and production capacity in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India.

North America constitutes the fastest growing regional market holding around 25% market share in 2025 due to increased investments in semiconductors manufacturing, clean technology, renewable energy sources, smart manufacturing factories, automated warehouses, and advanced manufacturing modernization. The continued government emphasis on manufacturing within the region has increased the usage of advanced servo motors.

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Recent Developments:

2025: Siemens introduced the Sinamics S200 servo drive system designed for precision applications across electronics and battery manufacturing, offering expanded power ranges for advanced industrial automation.

Siemens introduced the Sinamics S200 servo drive system designed for precision applications across electronics and battery manufacturing, offering expanded power ranges for advanced industrial automation. 2024: Applied Motion Products expanded its SV200 portfolio with the M5 Servo Drive Series, delivering power outputs from 200W to 3,000W alongside enhanced safety functions and precise motion control capabilities.

Exclusive Sections of the Servo Motors and Drives Market Report (The USPs):

INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION & SMART FACTORY ADOPTION ANALYSIS – helps you understand servo motor deployment trends across automotive, electronics, packaging, warehousing, semiconductor manufacturing, robotics, and Industry 4.0-enabled production facilities.

– helps you understand servo motor deployment trends across automotive, electronics, packaging, warehousing, semiconductor manufacturing, robotics, and Industry 4.0-enabled production facilities. SERVO DRIVE TECHNOLOGY BENCHMARKING & PERFORMANCE ASSESSMENT – helps you evaluate AC drives, DC drives, digital servo systems, analog controllers, precision motion control technologies, and next-generation automation platforms.

– helps you evaluate AC drives, DC drives, digital servo systems, analog controllers, precision motion control technologies, and next-generation automation platforms. AI-ENABLED SERVO SYSTEMS & INDUSTRIAL IoT INTEGRATION INSIGHTS – helps you assess opportunities associated with AI-assisted servo tuning, predictive maintenance, Industrial IoT connectivity, smart manufacturing, and connected factory ecosystems.

– helps you assess opportunities associated with AI-assisted servo tuning, predictive maintenance, Industrial IoT connectivity, smart manufacturing, and connected factory ecosystems. ROBOTICS, MATERIAL HANDLING & SEMICONDUCTOR AUTOMATION MARKET TRACKER – helps you identify high-growth opportunities across warehouse automation, industrial robotics, semiconductor fabrication equipment, EV manufacturing, and precision production systems.

– helps you identify high-growth opportunities across warehouse automation, industrial robotics, semiconductor fabrication equipment, EV manufacturing, and precision production systems. ADVANCED MANUFACTURING, ENERGY EFFICIENCY & INDUSTRY 4.0 ASSESSMENT – helps you uncover emerging opportunities across smart factories, digital manufacturing, clean technology production, industrial automation upgrades, and energy-efficient motion control solutions.

– helps you uncover emerging opportunities across smart factories, digital manufacturing, clean technology production, industrial automation upgrades, and energy-efficient motion control solutions. NEXT-GENERATION SERVO MOTOR & DRIVE INNOVATION OUTLOOK – helps you gauge advancements in AI-powered servo systems, miniaturized motors, Industrial IoT-enabled motion control, advanced brushless AC technologies, predictive automation, and future precision manufacturing innovations shaping the market through 2035.

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