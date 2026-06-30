WTW speeds strategic life insurer decisions with addition of GPU-support in RiskAgility Financial Modeller

LONDON, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company, today announced the newest version of RiskAgility Financial Modeller (FM), its flagship platform for life and health insurers. The release adds advanced graphics processing unit (GPU) execution as a complementary technology that further extends the market-leading performance of RiskAgility FM, enabling insurers to generate insights faster, more cost-effectively and with greater flexibility.

WTW has enhanced RiskAgility FM’s proven Gen-2 engine with GPU execution across RiskAgility FM and vGrid, its fully scalable on-demand computing resource. This gives insurers the flexibility to unlock the best performance for each model.

Mark Brown, Global Life Lead, Insurance Consulting and Technology, WTW, said: “RiskAgility FM has already transformed the economics of actuarial modelling through our Gen-2 engine. GPU capabilities now take that further, helping insurers optimise each model and accelerate high-volume projections with greater efficiency. Early testing has implied up to 100x cost savings in some situations.

“Crucially, this is about more than speed. By combining GPU acceleration with our first-to-market AI capabilities, we are enabling a fundamentally different way of working. Pricing teams can develop products in near real time, while executives can directly interrogate models to explore the business outcomes of their decisions."

Aligning GPU acceleration, Gen-2 efficiency, and advanced AI capabilities within a governed modelling and reporting solution, RiskAgility FM provides a unified platform that adapts to different modelling needs, reduces cost and turnaround time, and makes financial and capital modelling more interactive and accessible. Users can now choose between GPU and CPU execution, selecting the approach that best fits their modelling requirements.

Brown said: “This marks an important step towards a more accessible, insight-driven future for financial and capital modelling - where performance, intelligence and usability come together to help insurers respond faster and make better decisions.”

About WTW

At WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), we provide data-driven, insight-led solutions in the areas of people, risk and capital. Leveraging the global view and local expertise of our colleagues serving 140 countries and markets, we help organisations sharpen their strategy, enhance organisational resilience, motivate their workforce and maximise performance.

Working shoulder to shoulder with our clients, we uncover opportunities for sustainable success - and provide perspective that moves you.

Learn more at wtwco.com.