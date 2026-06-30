Pan Finance Magazine Announces the Q2 Release and Award Winners of 2026

LONDON, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The second quarter of 2026 has confirmed that the global economy is no longer moving through uncertainty, but being shaped by it. What began earlier in the year as a fragile recovery has hardened into a more complex test for markets, policymakers and businesses alike. Escalating tensions involving the United States, Israel and Iran have placed geopolitics back at the centre of the financial agenda, while pressure on energy routes, shipping costs and investor confidence has exposed how quickly regional conflict can become a global economic constraint.

At the heart of this disruption remains the Strait of Hormuz, a corridor whose importance to oil and LNG flows has made it a defining symbol of the quarter. Even as markets adjust to shifting reports of tanker movement, supply security and diplomatic manoeuvring, the broader consequences are already clear. Inflation risks have re-emerged, interest-rate expectations have become more cautious, and capital is moving with greater selectivity across equities, fixed income, commodities, infrastructure and private markets. The result is not a full stop in global activity, but a visible cooling of momentum: investment decisions delayed, risk premiums reassessed, and growth forecasts tested by forces beyond the balance sheet.

For financial institutions, investors and corporate leaders, Q2 has therefore become a quarter of recalibration. The search for opportunity continues, but it is taking place in a market defined by restraint, resilience and sharper scrutiny. Energy security, transition finance, digital infrastructure, private capital and emerging-market resilience remain central areas of focus, not because they are insulated from volatility, but because they sit at the intersection of risk, necessity and long-term value. It is against this backdrop that Pan Finance’s Q2 edition examines the forces shaping capital, trade, growth and financial leadership in a world where caution has become one of the defining market conditions.



Pan Finance’s Q2 edition examines this new era of financial caution through the lens of conflict, inflation, security and capital allocation. Our front cover story, Wars, Deals and the Global Economic Freeze, explores how geopolitical tension, fragile diplomacy and market uncertainty are cooling investment appetite, trade flows and growth expectations. Inside the issue, we also assess how severe the economic impact of the Iran war has been for the Gulf states, why inflation in the United States is now spreading beyond high gas prices, and how Canada’s role in hosting a new NATO-linked defence bank reflects Mark Carney’s wider push to place security at the centre of economic strategy.

Pan Finance also continues to spotlight leading examples of best practice across the financial services sector and beyond. Created as a true measure of excellence, the Pan Finance Awards look beyond the balance sheet, recognising success not only through performance but through innovation, environmental stewardship, and positive impact on society.

Pete Hess, President, PureFacts Financial Solutions, stated, "Being recognized as the Most Innovative Revenue Management Technology Provider is a tremendous honor and a testament to the dedication and vision of the entire PureFacts team. Innovation has never been about building technology for technology's sake. It's about helping wealth and asset management firms solve meaningful business challenges and unlock profitable organic growth. Through our Revenue Performance Management platform, we're giving firms the ability to align commercial strategy, advisor incentives, billing, and analytics in a single platform—helping them uncover revenue opportunities, improve operational efficiency, and create greater enterprise value. We're incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished, grateful to our clients who continue to challenge us to innovate, and excited to keep redefining what's possible in revenue management.”

“We are honoured to receive this recognition from Pan Finance, which acknowledges the work our team does every day to help clients navigate complex cross-border investment structures with confidence,” said Christopher Erasmus, Managing Director, Mauritius, PIM Capital. “This recognition is particularly meaningful because it reflects the trust our clients continue to place in us. As capital becomes increasingly international, cross-border fund administration and structuring requires technical expertise, careful execution and a deep understanding of multiple jurisdictions. Above all, it requires strong, long-term relationships. This award belongs to the team at PIM Capital, whose professionalism and commitment to client service underpin everything we do. We are grateful to Pan Finance for the recognition and, most importantly, to our clients and partners for their continued confidence in us. We see this award not as a destination, but as encouragement to keep raising the bar.”

Juan Arroyo, Co-Founder and COO, SynerGy said: "Receiving the Cross-Border Investment Advisory Firm of the Year, USA 2026 award from Pan Finance is a profound honor and a milestone that reflects SynerGy's commitment to transforming the future of global financial intelligence. This recognition validates our vision of combining proprietary technology, quantitative analytics, Artificial Intelligence, and strategic cross-border expertise to empower corporations and sophisticated investors with data-driven decision-making tools. This award also recognizes the dedication of our multidisciplinary team, whose innovation and technical excellence continue to position SynerGy as a trusted partner in the evolving global financial landscape. We extend our gratitude to Pan Finance, as well as to our clients, strategic partners, and collaborators, whose confidence and shared vision have made this achievement possible and inspire us to continue redefining the standards of cross-border financial innovation.”

Pan Finance is delighted to announce the following award winners in the Q2 2026 edition:

Advanta Wealth - Wealth Management Advisory of the Year - UK 2026

Aventus Group - Best Digital Lending & Credit Solutions Provider - Europe 2026

Credit Union of Georgia - Community‑Centric Credit Union of the Year - Georgia 2026

Cryptanium - Best Institutional Digital Asset Fund - Cayman Islands 2026

Enqura - AI‑Driven FinTech Platform of the Year - UK & UAE 2026

Enqura - Excellence in Digital Transformation - UK & UAE 2026

ITSS Global - Banking Software Integrator of the Year - 2026

ITSS Global - Excellence in Digital Transformation - 2026

Mortgaged - Mortgage Advisory & Brokerage of the Year - UK 2026

PIM Capital Fund Services - Best Cross‑Border Fund Administration & Structuring Partner - Mauritius & South Africa 2026

PureFacts Financial Solutions - Most Innovative Revenue Management Technology Provider - 2026

SG SynerGy - Cross-Border Investment Advisory Firm of the Year - USA 2026

Telepin - Best Mobile Money Infrastructure Platform - North America 2026

Veridapt - Best Integrated Fuel & Inventory Automation Solution – Australia 2026

To learn more about these award winners, pick up the latest issue of Pan Finance magazine, available now:

Pan Finance Magazine Q2 2026

Featuring articles from:

Mohamed A. El-Erian, former president of Queens’ College at the University of Cambridge, chief economic adviser at Allianz; Simon Johnson, 2024 Nobel laureate in economics, former chief economist at the International Monetary Fund; Amir Kermani, Professor of Finance and Real Estate at the Haas School of Business, University of California, Berkeley; Kenneth Rogoff, former chief economist of the International Monetary Fund.

About Pan Finance

Each quarter Pan Finance delivers key information through time-sensitive financial news covering world markets, industry analysis and c-suite level interviews. Content from renowned academics and leading professionals provides an accessible view of global trends, with a focus on finance, economics, infrastructure, technology and sustainability - www.panfinance.net

Contact information

Olu Emmanuel

Head of Research & Awards

+44 (0) 208 090 0874

research@panfinance.net

awards@panfinance.net

LinkedIn

YouTube