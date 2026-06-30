BPC Asset Management Announces Long-Term Philanthropic Commitment to Supporting Underprivileged Youth.

HONG KONG, HONG KONG, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BPC Asset Management today announced a long-term commitment to supporting underprivileged young people across Hong Kong through education, mentorship, and financial literacy initiatives.

The program, led directly by the firm's Managing Partner, is built around a simple belief: talent is everywhere, but opportunity isn't.

Over the coming years, BPC Asset Management will work with local schools, community organisations, and mentors to help young people gain access to the tools, guidance, and skills they need to build better futures for themselves and their families.

Speaking about the initiative, Patrick Kennedy said: "I've spent much of my career working with entrepreneurs, business owners, and investors. One thing I've learned is that success often comes down to opportunity and having the right people around you at the right time. Unfortunately, not every young person starts from the same position. There are talented, hardworking young people throughout Hong Kong who simply need access to better resources, better guidance, and people who believe in them. As a firm, we've been fortunate to build a successful business here. We believe it's important to give something back to the community that has supported us. This isn't about writing a cheque and walking away. It's about making a genuine long-term commitment and creating opportunities that can have a lasting impact."

The initiative will focus on three key areas:

Supporting access to educational resources and learning opportunities.

Connecting students with experienced professionals and mentors who can help guide their development.

Providing practical financial education to help young people better understand money, saving, investing, and long-term planning.

BPC Asset Management believes that helping young people develop confidence, skills, and ambition today will strengthen the future of Hong Kong for years to come.

About BPC Asset Management

BPC Asset Management is a leading investment firm dedicated to providing innovative, client-focused solutions that integrate technology, sustainability, and strategic insight. The firm's mission is to help clients navigate dynamic markets and achieve long-term financial goals.



