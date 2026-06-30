Zelluna ASA awarded NOK 16 million Research Council of Norway grant

Oslo, 29 June 2026 – Zelluna (OSE: ZLNA), a company pioneering allogeneic "off-the-shelf" T Cell Receptor-based Natural Killer (TCR-NK) cell therapies for the treatment of solid cancers, today announced that the Research Council of Norway has approved a grant of NOK 16 million to Zelluna under the Innovation Project for the Industrial Sector (IPN) scheme.

NOK 16 million grant awarded by the Research Council of Norway

Funding will support Zelluna's ongoing Phase 1 clinical study, ZIMA-101

The IPN scheme supports research-driven innovation projects in Norwegian industry and is administered by the Research Council of Norway

Award subject to final contract negotiations with the Research Council of Norway

"We are delighted to receive this support from the Research Council of Norway. The award provides meaningful funding for our Phase 1 clinical programme and represents strong external recognition of the innovation underpinning our TCR-NK platform and its potential to address significant unmet needs for patients with solid cancers," said Namir Hassan, CEO of Zelluna.

For further information, please visit www.zelluna.com or contact:

Namir Hassan, CEO

Email: namir.hassan@zelluna.com

Phone: +44 7720 687608

Geir Christian Melen, CFO

Email: geir.christian.melen@zelluna.com

Phone: +47 913 02 965

About Zelluna ASA Zelluna ASA (OSE: ZLNA) is a Company pioneering allogeneic 'off-the-shelf' T Cell Receptor-based Natural Killer (TCR-NK) cell therapies for the treatment of solid cancers. The company's platform combines the innate killing power of NK cells with precise solid tumour targeting of TCRs, designed to address the limitations of current cell therapies in solid tumours. The company's lead candidate, ZI-MA4-1, is the world's first MAGE-A4 targeting TCR-NK therapy in clinical development. Zelluna is headquartered at the Oslo Cancer Cluster Innovation Park in Oslo, Norway and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker ZLNA.

