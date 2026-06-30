JETOUR Hosted 2nd Boxy SUV Carnival to Advance Travel and Off-road Culture

DUNHUANG, China, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JETOUR hosted the second JETOUR Boxy SUV Conference in Dunhuang, China. Centered on the theme Drive Your Future, the event gathered more than 1,100 media representatives, vehicle owners and industry guests to explore travel and off-road lifestyles.





At the event, JETOUR showcased its XWD intelligent four-wheel drive technology and its full Boxy SUV lineup. The event featured immersive experiences including desert off-road test drives, stargazing camping, and user co-creation sessions, designed to enhance engagement with global users and further advance the brand’s “Travel+” philosophy.

Strengthening Leadership in the Global Boxy SUV Segment

Driven by evolving global mobility trends and growing passion for outdoor lifestyles, Boxy SUVs are shifting from traditional off-road vehicles to lifestyle products that embody exploration and freedom.

JETOUR has introduced multiple Boxy SUV models, including the JETOUR T1 and JETOUR T2. These viechles are equipped with XWD intelligent four-wheel drive technology, which enhances off-road accessibility and enables users with limited experience to confidently handle terrains such as sand, mud, and gravel.

By lowering the barriers to off-road mobility through technology, JETOUR is redefining the Boxy SUV, transforming from niche off-road vehicles into lifestyle companions for global users seeking travel and exploration

To date, cumulative global sales of JETOUR’s Boxy SUV family have exceeded 700,000 units. Among them, the JETOUR T2 reached 500,000 units in just 33 months, setting a benchmark for sales speed in the global Boxy SUV segment.

Leané Nieuwenhuys, the 500,000th owner of the JETOUR T2 from South Africa, commented: "The JETOUR T2 is an amazing car. I see it frequently both on Instagram and on the streets of South Africa. I’m deeply fond of its central control screen and vehicle intelligent system, and I believe this car will bring wonderful moments to me and my friends."

Expanding Global Market with Travel+ Culture

JETOUR’s global market performance is supported by its comprehensive operation networks in 100 countries and regions with over 2,000 sales and service outlets. The JETOUR CLUB community connects over 300 clubs and more than 31,000 members worldwide. In 2025, JETOUR CLUB organized more than 500 events globally, continuously supporting the development of local travel and off-road culture.

Dai Lihong, President of JETOUR Auto, stated: “Users’ desire for exploration should not be limited by road conditions. Focused on the Boxy SUV segment, JETOUR is committed to delivering not only vehicles and sales networks, but also a more accessible off-road experience.

We continue to reduce the barriers to off-road mobility through advanced products and technologies, and support global users through our worldwide service network. Ultimately, we aim to make JETOUR a trusted companion for travel and exploration.”

Through relentless innovation in technology, products, and community engagement, JETOUR is redefining the Boxy SUV segment, transforming from rugged off-road vehicles into lifestyle companions that seamlessly blend adventure with everyday mobility.

Contact:

Tina Liu

JETOUR Auto

13757229826

jetourinternational.pr@gmail.com

https://jetourglobal.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/96fa181e-7542-43e9-b22e-9514257a9df7