Globavend Releases First Fully AI-Produced Original Micro Drama, Entering a US$11 Billion Global Market

PERTH, Australia, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Globavend Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GVH) ("Globavend" or the "Company"), an emerging e-commerce logistics provider and AI-powered digital entertainment company, today announced the release of its first fully AI-produced original micro drama, "Buried Innocent," marking the Company's entry into the rapidly expanding global micro-drama industry. Produced using the Company's proprietary AI-powered cinematic production platform, Imaginary, the release demonstrates the commercial application of Globavend's end-to-end AI content production capabilities. The Company also released "Kopi-Kopi," an original live-action micro drama, demonstrating the scalability of its hybrid AI-assisted production strategy.

Produced using Imaginary, Globavend's proprietary AI-powered cinematic production platform, "Buried Innocent" was created using an end-to-end generative AI production workflow incorporating large language models, AI-assisted screenplay generation, AI character design, storyboard automation, image-to-video generation, text-to-video generation, AI animation, voice synthesis, multilingual dubbing, automated editing and AI-enhanced post-production. The platform is designed to reduce production time and costs while enabling rapid localization and global content distribution. Imaginary is Globavend’s proprietary multimodal AI cinematic production platform and forms part of the Company's expanding portfolio of proprietary AI technologies and digital entertainment intellectual property. The platform is designed to support multiple productions simultaneously while improving production efficiency and shortening production cycles.

"Buried Innocent" is a suspense-driven micro drama presented in a mobile-first vertical format. "Kopi-Kopi" complements the Company's portfolio as an original live-action production. Both complete series are available through Globavend's proprietary mobile streaming platform, "Loomi: Short Drama," and on TikTok. The Company intends to monetize its content portfolio through subscription, transactional video-on-demand, advertising, licensing and international content distribution.

The Company's launch comes as the global micro drama industry is experiencing rapid expansion. According to Omdia, the global micro drama market is projected to generate approximately US$11 billion in annual revenue, making it one of the fastest growing segments of the digital entertainment industry. Omdia estimates that more than 60% of industry revenue is generated through subscription and transactional payment models. Growth is being driven by demand for mobile-first premium video, smartphone adoption, advances in AI and improving digital infrastructure, while AI-powered production technologies are enabling creators to reduce costs, accelerate production and efficiently localize content for global audiences. Media Partners Asia projects China's market to grow from approximately US$7.0 billion in 2024 to US$16.2 billion by 2030, while overseas markets are expected to expand from approximately US$1.4 billion to US$9.5 billion. Industry participants increasingly leverage artificial intelligence to improve production efficiency, reduce production costs, accelerate localization and enhance user engagement across global streaming platforms.

"We believe artificial intelligence represents a significant technological transformation in the global entertainment industry," said Kai Man Fung, Chairman of Globavend. "Our proprietary ‘Imaginary’ platform enables premium-quality content to be produced faster, more efficiently and at lower cost while supporting multilingual global distribution. Together with ‘Loomi’, our proprietary global streaming platform, we have established an integrated AI-powered production and distribution ecosystem designed for scalable international growth.”

By combining proprietary AI production capabilities through Imaginary with global distribution through Loomi, the Company is building a vertically integrated digital entertainment ecosystem designed to accelerate content creation, localization and commercialization.

About Globavend Holdings Limited

Globavend Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GVH) is an emerging e-commerce logistics provider and AI-powered digital entertainment company. As a logistics provider, the Company offers integrated cross-border logistics solutions across Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand and mainland China. As a digital entertainment company, the Company develops generative AI-assisted cinematic production workflows, multimodal content generation capabilities and multilingual digital entertainment distribution solutions through its proprietary AI technologies. It operates Loomi: Short Drama, a mobile streaming platform offering professionally produced multilingual micro dramas, and Imaginary, its proprietary AI-powered cinematic production platform, providing end-to-end AI-assisted content creation capabilities. By combining AI-powered production technologies with proprietary distribution capabilities, Globavend is building an integrated digital entertainment ecosystem while continuing to expand its established cross-border logistics business.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on the Company’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to its management. All statements in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company’s strategic direction, and its transformational initiatives. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company’s ability to fully implement is business plans and strategies; risks associated with pursuing M&A initiatives and expanding into new lines of business; risks related to the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; competitive pressures; changes in consumer behavior; intellectual property risks and the protection thereof; global economic or market conditions; changes in operating plans or funding requirements; and the other risks and uncertainties set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended September 30, 2025, and in subsequent reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements represent the Company’s beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this press release, whether to conform them to actual results or to changes in its expectations.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Globavend Holdings Limited

Kenny K. M. Fung, Chairman

kennyfung@risemindtech.com

888.201.1623

https://globavend.com/