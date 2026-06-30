Virginia Credit Union Donates $20,000 to Virginia Association of First Responders to Support Statewide Training

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virginia Credit Union has donated $20,000 to the Virginia Association of First Responders (VAFR) in support of the organization's statewide training programs. This includes the inaugural Virginia First Responder Symposium, which will gather 450 rescue squad members, firefighters, and law enforcement personnel from across the Commonwealth this June in Blacksburg.

"First responders show up for us in our toughest moments — the heart attack, the house fire, the car crash — and they do this work, often as volunteers, out of a desire to help others, protect their neighbors, and serve their communities," said VACU President/CEO Chris Shockley. "At VACU, supporting first responders is part of our broader commitment to the well-being of every community we serve. We're proud to invest in the training that helps these brave individuals do this vital work, and we're grateful for our new partnership with VAFR that makes it possible."

VACU's support of VAFR reflects its commitment to community well-being — one of four key pillars guiding its community engagement work, alongside financial education, children's health and wellness, and food security. In 2025, Virginia Credit Union donated nearly $1.5 million to local charities and community organizations, invested $1.3 million in financial education initiatives, and contributed more than 2,100 volunteer hours to support nonprofits and community partners across Virginia.

The credit union's partnership with VAFR will extend beyond financial support. VACU plans to offer financial education programming for first responders at VAFR's winter training event this year, bringing the credit union's award-winning financial education resources directly to the first responders who serve Virginia's communities every day. VAFR members and their families are also eligible for membership at VACU.

“On behalf of all first responders across the Commonwealth, we are so appreciative of this generous contribution from Virginia Credit Union,” said Andy Neagle, President of the Virginia Association of First Responders. “The funds will support high-quality training, education, and leadership opportunities at the first annual Virginia First Responder Symposium scheduled for June 12-21 in Blacksburg. Thanks to amazing corporate partners like Virginia Credit Union, our organization will have the resources to help first responder agencies be successful in their mission to serve Virginians in times of need."

Founded as the Virginia Association of Volunteer Rescue Squads, VAFR represents more than 22,000 volunteer rescue squad members and firefighters serving communities across Virginia. The organization provides advocacy, education, and training to support the work of volunteers who form the backbone of emergency response in many of the Commonwealth's communities.

About the Virginia Association of First Responders

VAFR (formerly the Virginia Association of Volunteer Rescue Squads) is a statewide organization representing more than 22,000 volunteer rescue squad members and firefighters, dedicated to advocacy, education, and training for Virginia's volunteer emergency response community. Visit vafr.org.

About Virginia Credit Union

Virginia Credit Union is a member-owned financial cooperative serving nearly 500,000 members. The not-for-profit credit union offers a variety of affordable banking services, loans, mortgages, and free financial education resources, all designed to help people feel more confident and achieve greater success. Virginia Credit Union is an equal housing opportunity lender and is federally insured by the NCUA. Visit vacu.org.

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