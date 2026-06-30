SUGO Hosts Its First Annual Gala in Malaysia, Celebrating the Growth of Its Local Creator Community

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 27, online social platform SUGO hosted its first annual gala in Malaysia, bringing together more than 100 creators, long-time users, and partners in Kuala Lumpur. Featuring live performances, interactive games, and community celebrations, this event showcased SUGO's vibrant creator ecosystem and unique blend of entertainment and social connection.





The gala, themed "Malam Gemilang SUGO" — or "A Glorious Night" — was designed to celebrate SUGO's growing community through an intimate yet energetic gathering. During the event, a series of awards, including "Streamer of the Year" and "Best New Agency," were presented to recognize creators, agencies, and partners who made outstanding contributions to the platform over the past year.





"We hope everyone who joined us could experience the sense of companionship and connection that lies at the heart of the SUGO community," said a representative of SUGO Malaysia. "Seeing creators, users, and partners come together to celebrate, support one another, and cheer for their communities created an atmosphere of energy and excitement that was simply infectious."

Designed for young users, SUGO offers a range of interactive features, including live streaming and voice chat rooms. Since its launch in 2021, the platform has grown rapidly across international markets, driven by its companionship-oriented social experience, highly localized operations, and high-quality content.

"In Malaysia, SUGO is building an open and vibrant community for young people, where users can build meaningful connections, find a sense of belonging, and enjoy authentic and engaging social experiences."





Since entering the Malaysian market in 2024, SUGO has established a mature creator ecosystem, expanded its brand presence, and strengthened its market position. According to Sensor Tower, SUGO has consistently ranked among Malaysia's top-grossing social apps on both the App Store and Google Play over the past year. In June 2026, the platform reached No.1 on Malaysia's App Store Top Grossing Social Apps chart.

The representative noted that the annual gala's success demonstrated SUGO's strong user community and high levels of engagement in the Malaysian market. Looking ahead, SUGO will continue to deepen its presence in Malaysia by enhancing the user experience, launching more innovative online and offline community initiatives, and fostering a more vibrant and sustainable social ecosystem.

Company: SUGO

Contact Person: Iris Zheng

Email: contact@sugochat.com

Website: https://www.voicemaker.media/

City: Kuala Lumpur

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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