North America Leads AI in Construction Market; Asia-Pacific Set for Impressive Growth with a 33.1% CAGR by 2030

Dublin, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Construction Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The AI in construction market has demonstrated robust growth, projected to expand from $2.28 billion in 2025 to $3.02 billion in 2026, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.8%. This upward trajectory is propelled by large-scale infrastructure projects, the adoption of construction management software, heightened labor safety concerns, increasing project complexity, and early adoption of BIM tools.

Looking ahead, the market is poised to surge to $9.48 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 33.1%. Key growth drivers include smart city development initiatives, the demand for cost-optimized construction, AI-driven site monitoring expansion, and increasing sustainability regulations. Predominant trends forecasted include predictive scheduling, AI-based safety monitoring, smart construction site analytics, automated risk assessment, and energy efficiency optimization. Infrastructure projects continue to be central in driving AI adoption in the construction sector, as AI significantly enhances project lifecycle efficiency.

In a notable development, the U.S. Census Bureau reported that construction spending reached an estimated $2.16 trillion in July 2024, reflecting a substantial increase from the previous year. This trend underscores the potential for AI technologies in optimizing design and operational efficiencies in construction.

Major firms are investing in AI-powered workflow automation tools to enhance processes across architecture, engineering, construction, and operations (AEC/O). In January 2025, Nemetschek Group introduced an AI assistant to optimize workflows for architects and engineers, integrating automation and real-time insights prompted by generative AI capabilities. Furthermore, Turner Construction's acquisition of Dornan Engineering Group in August 2024 exemplifies strategic advances to bolster technological capabilities within the sector.

Key players in this evolving market include Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Nvidia Corporation, AECOM Technical Services Inc., Acciona S.A., and Dassault Systemes SE. These firms are pivotal in addressing challenges and opportunities through innovative AI applications.

In terms of regional insights, North America dominated the AI in construction market as of 2025, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. Tariffs have posed challenges by inflating costs of imported components; however, they have also fostered localized tech sourcing and expanded cloud-based AI construction platforms. This trend is particularly notable in infrastructure-heavy regions such as North America and Europe.

The comprehensive AI in construction market report delivers key statistics, detailed market segments, trends, and opportunities. This analysis is vital for understanding the industry's current landscape and future potential, emphasizing AI's pivotal role in transforming construction methodologies by optimizing project management, risk assessment, and overall efficiency.

The AI In Construction Market Global Report 2026, launched to equip strategists, marketers, and senior executives with imperative insights, emphasizes dynamic growth trends in the AI construction sector. It presents critical analysis on upcoming trends that will sculpt the future construction landscape over the next decade.

Reasons to Purchase:

Attain a comprehensive global perspective, with coverage spanning 16 key geographies.

Evaluate impacts of macroeconomic factors, including geopolitical contexts, trade policies, inflation, interest rate fluctuations, and regulatory shifts.

Craft tailored regional and national strategies through localized data insights.

Identify lucrative growth segments for strategic investments.

Surpass competitors using precise forecasts, market driving forces, and analytical trends.

Understand customer dynamics via extensive end-user analysis.

Benchmark against competitors through market share, innovation, and brand metrics.

Assess the Total Addressable Market (TAM) for strategic planning and market potential insights.

Leverage data for internal and external strategic presentations.

Designed to inform key stakeholders, the report details the substantial growth prospects and presses its relevance by highlighting distinct features such as market segmentation, competitive landscapes, and regional insights. The document examines disruptive technological forces, regulatory transformations, and emerging consumer preferences.

Market Analysis:

Market characteristics and size, historic growth, and future projections.

Key product evaluations, market segmentation, and innovation highlights.

Supply chain examination, including raw materials, and competitive analysis across various levels.

Emerging technological trends and strategic recommendations to enhance market positioning.

Review of the regulatory environment, investment flows, and funding trends affecting market growth.

Market segmentations by sub-markets, regional analysis, and competitive assessments.

This informative report encompasses various components such as Solutions and Services, stages like Pre-Construction and Post-Construction, deployment methods including Cloud and On-Premises, as well as applications from Project Management to Risk Management. Industries covered extend from Heavy Construction to Residential.

Key Companies: Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, Nvidia, AECOM, and others highlight the report, including financial insights shaping market dynamics.

Regions Analyzed: A broad geographic scope covering Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and more, addressing market developments and strategic opportunities.

Through comprehensive assessments and quantitative scoring, the report iterates market dynamics over a historical and forecast timeline, aiding decision-makers in navigating the complex market environment.

Delivery Format: Available in Word, PDF, and Interactive formats with accompanying Excel dashboards to aid in data analysis and strategic planning. Additional features include bi-annual data updates and expert consultancy support.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $3.02 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.48 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 33.1% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured



The companies featured in this AI in Construction market report include:

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Nvidia Corporation

AECOM Technical Services Inc.

Acciona S.A.

Dassault Systemes SE

Autodesk Inc.

Trimble Inc.

PTC Inc.

Bentley Systems Incorporation

Procore Technologies Inc.

OpenSpace Inc.

Dusty Robotics Inc.

Doxel Inc.

Versatile Inc.

Alice Technologies Inc.

Deepomatic Inc

Smartvid.io Inc.

eSUB Inc.

Kwant.AI inc.

Nyfty.AI inc.

Built Robotics Inc.

Newmetrix

Caidio Inc.

Buildots

AirWorks LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rq9t2p

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