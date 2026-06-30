AI in Medical Devices Market Expected to Reach $42.43 Billion by 2030, Driven by Increased AI Integration

Dublin, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Medical Devices Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The AI in medical devices market is experiencing rapid growth, expanding from $12.38 billion in 2025 to $16.16 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 30.5%. Driving factors for this growth include advancements in medical device technology, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising healthcare automation, and a demand for accurate diagnostics. Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $42.43 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 27.3%. Key contributors to this forecasted growth include AI integration into clinical workflows, investments in smart healthcare infrastructure, and the expansion of remote patient monitoring.

Personalized medicine continues to be a significant growth driver. The approach leverages individual patient characteristics to improve treatment efficacy, supported by AI's ability to process extensive datasets, including genetic and lifestyle information. For instance, the Personalized Medicine Coalition reported the FDA approved 16 new personalized therapies for rare diseases in 2023, highlighting the increasing adoption and demand for personalized medical solutions.

Strategic collaborations are key to enhancing AI capabilities in healthcare. In March 2023, Medtronic collaborated with NVIDIA Corporation to develop an AI platform for medical devices. This partnership aims to integrate NVIDIA's AI technology into Medtronic's GI Genius, an FDA-approved AI-assisted colonoscopy tool that aids in detecting potentially cancerous polyps. Similarly, in February 2023, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. acquired Caption Health Inc. for $3 billion to expand AI applications beyond cardiology to other specialties.

North America led the AI in medical devices market in 2025, with significant representation from regions like Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and others. While tariffs have increased costs for imported components, they have simultaneously encouraged local manufacturing and regional supply chain development, supporting long-term innovation in the market.

The market is defined by revenues generated from AI-enabled medical devices such as diagnostic imaging systems, wearable devices, electronic health records (EHRs), and robotic surgical systems. Predominantly, AI deployment in medical devices is accomplished through cloud and on-premise methods, employing technologies like deep learning and predictive analytics in diagnosis, treatment, and patient care. End-users include hospitals, healthcare providers, patients, pharmaceutical companies, and healthcare payers.

Leading market players include General Electric Company, Medtronic plc, Siemens Healthineers AG, NVIDIA Corporation, and others. These companies are pivotal in driving innovations and growth through various strategic partnerships and technological advancements in AI integrations.

The AI in Medical Devices Market Global Report 2026 serves as a pivotal resource for strategists, marketers, and senior management looking to comprehensively assess the burgeoning market. As the AI-driven medical devices sector experiences robust growth, this report provides crucial insights into trends expected to influence the market over the next decade and beyond.

Key Reasons to Purchase:

Gain an all-encompassing perspective with coverage spanning 16 geographies.

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Strategize at regional and country levels based on localized data and analysis.

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Understand consumer dynamics through end-user analysis.

Benchmark performance against competitors by market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Analyze the total addressable market (TAM) to gauge potential and attractiveness.

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Data is also available in an Excel dashboard format.

Insightful Description: This report answers pertinent questions about the largest and fastest-growing AI in medical devices markets and explores their interplay with the global economy, demographics, and similar sectors. It highlights the forces-technological disruption, regulatory shifts, consumer preference changes-that will shape the future of the market.

The report encompasses market characteristics, size and growth forecasts, segmentation, regional analyses, total addressable market estimates, market attractiveness scores, competitive landscape reviews, and more. It also marks historic growth trends while forecasting future market dynamics by geography.

Examine market characteristics and product/service differentiation.

Understand the supply chain from raw materials to supplier analysis.

Stay informed on emerging technological trends and strategies.

Navigate regulatory landscapes and investment channels shaping market growth.

Assess market size projections amid impactful factors such as AI advancements and geopolitical influences.

Explore TAM analysis for strategic insights and growth opportunities.

Evaluate market attractiveness using a quantitative scoring system.

Internal segmentation and regional breakdowns offer a granular market perspective.

Recognize the geographical importance of Taiwan and Southeast Asia.

Analyze competitive landscapes including market shares and key financial developments.

Use the company scoring matrix for comprehensive competitor evaluations.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $16.16 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $42.43 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 27.3% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured



The companies featured in this AI in Medical Devices market report include:

General Electric Company

Medtronic plc

Siemens Healthineers AG

Nvidia Corporation

Intel Corporation

International Business Machines Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Enlitic Inc.

Cloudmedx Inc.

Oncora Medical Inc.

Path AI Inc.

Aidoc Medical Ltd.

Accuray Incorporated

AliveCor

Arterys Inc.

Augmedics Inc.

Brainomix Ltd.

Butterfly Network Inc.

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

CureMetrix Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/arnzj1

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