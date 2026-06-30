Heat Transfer Fluids Market Size to Skyrocket USD 8.51 Billion by 2035 as Renewable Energy and Industrial Demand Accelerate Growth | SNS Insider

Austin, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Heat Transfer Fluids Market was valued at USD 4.98 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 8.51 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.51% from 2026–2035.

The global heat transfer fluids market is evolving as the chemical processing, oil and gas refining, power production and renewables industries invest in advanced fluids that offer temperature stability and energy efficiency. Heat transfer fluids are mineral oils for cost-effectiveness, synthetic fluids for extreme temperature applications and glycols for corrosion and anti-freeze properties in automotive and HVAC applications. Thermic fluids are a crucial element of the government’s clean energy initiatives in concentrated solar power and geothermal systems. These initiatives are driving significant new procurement around the world, separate from conventional industrial heating cycles.





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Segmentation Analysis:

By Type, Mineral Oils Dominated the Market; Synthetic Fluids Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

The Mineral oils segment is anticipated to have the highest revenue share of 42.80% in 2025 due to its cost-effectiveness, easy availability and consistent performance in chemical processing, food manufacturing and oil & gas refining. The synthetic fluids market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2026 to 2035 owing to thermal stability above 200°C, resistance to oxidation, and increasing demand from concentrated solar power plants and high-temperature chemical synthesis applications across the globe.

By End-Use Industry, Chemical & Petrochemicals Dominated the Market; Renewable Energy Segment to Register the Fastest CAGR Globally

The chemical & petrochemicals segment lead in 2025 owing to the high demand for accurate thermal management during distillation, polymerisation, and chemical synthesis, which require precision in temperature control. The renewable energy sector is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2026-2035. These systems require specialised high-temperature heat transfer fluid installations, which are not dependent on conventional industrial demand cycles across the globe.

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Regional Insights:

North America accounted for the largest share of the heat transfer fluids market in 2025 owing to the growing adoption of thermal management in the chemical, HVAC, food, and oil sectors. This regional demand is vital for temperature control and operational efficiency, and it is highly concentrated in the United States. Industry giants Eastman Chemical, Dow Inc., and Huntsman International have extensive, high-performance product portfolios that produce roughly 82.5% of North American revenue for the U.S.

The U.S. Heat Transfer Fluids Market was valued at around USD 1.49 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.67 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.01% during 2026–2035, and will represent a significant part of the regional demand in North America. The United States is the largest revenue generating country in the North American market owing to its large chemical and petrochemical processing industry, extensive oil and gas refining sector and growing investments in renewable energy infrastructure. Eastman Chemical, Dow Inc. and Huntsman International maintain market leadership with their broad fluid portfolios.

The Europe Heat Transfer Fluids Market was valued at USD 1.61 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.34 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 3.83% during the forecast period 2026-2035. The European market is marked by stringent environmental regulations promoting eco-friendly fluid formulations, a well-established chemical and pharmaceutical manufacturing infrastructure and growing investments in renewable energy to achieve EU climate goals. Europe represents about 22.4% of revenues, with consistent demand from France’s nuclear infrastructure and Italy’s pharmaceutical sector.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global heat transfer fluids market in 2025, around 38.7%, driven by robust growth in the pharmaceutical and chemical processing industries, increasing adoption of concentrated solar power, and rapid industrialisation. The region’s dominant and fastest-growing path through 2035 is driven by large-scale industrial production, which accounts for about 48.6% of regional revenues, by China, India’s growth in chemical and pharmaceutical manufacturing, and South Korea’s petrochemical industry.

Concentrated Solar Power Expansion and Bio-Based Fluid Development to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The ongoing global growth in concentrated solar power, backed by clean energy programmes and falling renewable technology costs, creates a large new demand for high-temperature fluids whose specialised performance requirements above 400°C create premium opportunities for synthetic fluid producers. Tighter environmental regulations and sustainability commitments are driving bio-based and renewable feedstock-derived fluid development creating a certified sustainable product category that supports customer ESG reporting requirements and strengthens global market expansion across industrial sectors.

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Major Players Analysis Listed in the Heat Transfer Fluids Market Report:

Eastman Chemical Company

The Dow Chemical Company

Huntsman International LLC

Shell PLC

BASF SE

Chevron Corporation

Exxon Mobil Corporation

BP International Limited

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited

Dynalene Inc.

KOST USA Inc.

Delta Western Petroleum LLC

Solutia Inc. (Eastman Chemical)

PetroChina Company Limited

Reliance Industries Limited

Total Energies SE

Phillips 66 Company

Sinopec Corporation

Lubrizol Corporation

Recent Developments:

2024: Eastman Chemical Company expanded its Therminol heat transfer fluid line with enhanced thermal stability formulations for concentrated solar power applications, supporting sustained operation above 400°C.

Eastman Chemical Company expanded its Therminol heat transfer fluid line with enhanced thermal stability formulations for concentrated solar power applications, supporting sustained operation above 400°C. 2024: Huntsman International launched a new synthetic heat transfer fluid grade with extended service life and enhanced oxidation resistance for high-temperature chemical processing applications.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

THERMAL FLUID PERFORMANCE & APPLICATION METRICS – helps you understand adoption trends across mineral oil and service life across chemical, oil and gas, and renewable energy deployments.

– helps you understand adoption trends across mineral oil and service life across chemical, oil and gas, and renewable energy deployments. CONCENTRATED SOLAR POWER & GEOTHERMAL FLUID METRICS – helps you evaluate high-temperature fluid investment trends and specialist synthetic fluid manufacturer competitive positioning across global renewable energy markets.

– helps you evaluate high-temperature fluid investment trends and specialist synthetic fluid manufacturer competitive positioning across global renewable energy markets. SUSTAINABLE & BIO-BASED FLUID DEVELOPMENT METRICS – helps you analyze bio-based feedstock fluid adoption, eco-friendly formulation investment, environmental compliance trends, and ESG-driven product specification across diverse industrial end-use verticals globally.

– helps you analyze bio-based feedstock fluid adoption, eco-friendly formulation investment, environmental compliance trends, and ESG-driven product specification across diverse industrial end-use verticals globally. REGIONAL MANUFACTURING & PROCUREMENT METRICS – helps you uncover growth in chemical and petrochemical thermal fluid procurement, regional capacity expansion patterns, and industrial diversification-driven fluid demand across Asia Pacific, North America, and European markets.

– helps you uncover growth in chemical and petrochemical thermal fluid procurement, regional capacity expansion patterns, and industrial diversification-driven fluid demand across Asia Pacific, North America, and European markets. REGULATORY COMPLIANCE & DISPOSAL METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in environmentally compliant fluid disposal investment, thermal degradation management practices, and regulation-driven product reformulation across regulated industrial sectors.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in environmentally compliant fluid disposal investment, thermal degradation management practices, and regulation-driven product reformulation across regulated industrial sectors. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & FLUID MARKET EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on synthetic fluid portfolio breadth, renewable energy partnership development, and geographic manufacturing footprint globally.

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Heat Transfer Fluids Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 4.98 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 8.51 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.51% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Type (Mineral Oils, Synthetic Fluids, Glycol-Based Fluids, Others)

• By End-Use Industry (Chemical & Petrochemicals, Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Renewable Energy, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, HVAC, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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