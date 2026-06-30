Salipro Biotech Announces Publication in Nature Scientific Reports on Expanding DEL Screening to Membrane Proteins

STOCKHOLM, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salipro Biotech AB today announced the publication of a study in Nature Scientific Reports describing an approach that enables DNA-Encoded Library (DEL) screening on membrane proteins using its proprietary Salipro® platform. The results can be accessed at https://rdcu.be/fqS8q

The study was conducted in collaboration with researchers from i.a. AstraZeneca, DyNAbind, and the University of Copenhagen, demonstrating how the Salipro technology supports high-throughput screening of membrane proteins in a native-like, detergent-free environment.

Membrane proteins represent a pharmacologically important class of drug targets, yet their instability outside native membranes has limited their accessibility in standard screening approaches. Using the Pannexin 1 (PANX1) channel as a model system, the teams screened millions of compounds and identified novel binders. These were validated through structural, biophysical, and functional assays, confirming both target engagement and modulation.

The work establishes a technical proof-of-concept for applying DEL screening to complex membrane proteins and illustrates how maintaining native-like conditions supports more reliable identification of functional ligands.

“This study highlights the potential of combining the Salipro platform with advanced screening technologies to extend drug discovery approaches to challenging membrane proteins,” said Jens Frauenfeld, CEO of Salipro Biotech. “By preserving proteins in a native-like environment, we enable screening strategies that were previously difficult to apply.”

“Given the complex behaviour of PANX1, identifying functional inhibitors has been challenging to date. Combining the right lipid environment with complementary expertise opens up ion channels as a more accessible target class,” said Trine Toft, Associate Professor at the University of Copenhagen.

By integrating the Salipro platform with DEL platforms, the approach delivers a scalable solution for identifying functional ligands against previously intractable targets. The findings highlight the potential to expand DEL screening into new areas of pharmacologically relevant biology and support more reliable hit discovery.

About Salipro Biotech

Salipro Biotech AB (Stockholm, Sweden) is a biotech company committed to unlocking challenging drug targets for the development of next generation therapeutics. With a fully owned intellectual property portfolio underlying the Salipro® platform technology, the company has established multiple research collaborations with leading pharmaceutical and biotech companies worldwide.

Press contact

Salipro Biotech AB

Jens Frauenfeld, CEO

+46 (0)70 052 0421

jens.frauenfeld@salipro.com

For more information, please visit: www.salipro.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/salipro-biotech