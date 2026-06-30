GSI Technology to Participate in Canaccord Genuity 46th Annual Growth Conference on August 12, 2026

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GSI Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: GSIT), the inventor of the Associative Processing Unit (APU), a paradigm shift in artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance compute processing, providing true compute-in-memory technology, today announced that it will participate in the Canaccord Genuity 46th Annual Growth Conference, to be held at the InterContinental Boston Hotel in Boston, Massachusetts.

Representing the Company, Lee-Lean Shu, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Didier Lasserre, Vice President of Sales and Investor Relations, will deliver a company presentation at 12:30 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, and host one-on-one meetings with institutional investors throughout the day.

The presentation will highlight the APU, a differentiated edge AI architecture designed to deliver real-time inference performance at significantly lower power than conventional GPU-based solutions. Management will also provide an update on the Company’s progress across key proof-of-concept programs and early-stage deployments in strategic markets, including defense, smart infrastructure, and intelligent surveillance applications.

For additional information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with GSI Technology, please contact your Canaccord Genuity representative. Please note that Canaccord reserves the right to modify presentation times and meeting schedules. Participants are encouraged to confirm event details directly with the conference organizers.

GSI Technology’s presentation will be webcast live on the conference website and available for replay for 14 days to registered attendees. The live presentation and a replay will also be available on GSI’s IR website under the "Events and Presentations" section, located here: https://ir.gsitechnology.com/events-and-presentations.

ABOUT GSI TECHNOLOGY

GSI Technology is at the forefront of the AI revolution with our groundbreaking APU technology, designed for unparalleled efficiency in billion-item database searches and high-performance computing. GSI’s innovations, Gemini-I® and Gemini-II®, offer scalable, low-power, high-capacity computing solutions that redefine edge computing capabilities. GSI Technology is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, and has sales offices in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.gsitechnology.com.

ABOUT CANACCORD GENUITY GROUP INC.:

Through its principal subsidiaries, Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (Canaccord) is a leading independent, full-service financial services firm, with operations in two principal segments of the securities industry: wealth management and capital markets. Since its establishment in 1950, Canaccord has been driven by an unwavering commitment to building lasting client relationships. We achieve this by generating value for our individual, institutional and corporate clients through comprehensive investment solutions, brokerage services and investment banking services. Canaccord has wealth management offices located in Canada, the UK, Guernsey, Jersey, the Isle of Man and Australia. Canaccord’s international capital markets division operates in North America, the UK & Europe, Asia, and Australia. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. is listed under the symbol CF on the TSX.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding GSI Technology's expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future, including, without limitation, statements regarding the timing and content of GSI Technology's presentation at the Canaccord Genuity 46th Annual Growth Conference, the expected performance, power efficiency, and competitive advantages of its Associative Processing Unit (APU) relative to conventional GPU-based solutions, and GSI Technology's progress across its proof-of-concept programs and early-stage deployments in strategic markets, including defense, smart infrastructure, and intelligent surveillance applications. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based upon information available to GSI Technology as of the date hereof, and GSI Technology assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected.

There can be no assurance that GSI Technology's APU will deliver the anticipated inference performance or power efficiency advantages, that its proof-of-concept programs will advance to commercial deployment, or that its early-stage deployments in defense, smart infrastructure, and intelligent surveillance markets will generate anticipated revenue or develop as planned. Additionally, GSI Technology's actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those associated with fluctuations in its operating results; its historical dependence on sales to a limited number of customers and fluctuations in the mix of customers and products in any period; global public health crises that reduce economic activity; the rapidly evolving markets for its products and uncertainty regarding the development of these markets; the need to develop and introduce new products to offset the historical decline in the average unit selling price of its products; the challenges of rapid growth followed by periods of contraction; intensive competition; the continued availability of government funding opportunities; delays or unanticipated costs that may be encountered in the development of new products based on its in-place associative computing technology and the establishment of new markets and customer and partner relationships for the sale of such products; and delays or unexpected challenges related to the establishment of customer relationships and orders for its radiation-hardened and tolerant SRAM products. Many of these risks are currently amplified by and will continue to be amplified by, or in the future may be amplified by, economic and geopolitical conditions, such as changing interest rates, worldwide inflationary pressures, policy unpredictability, the imposition of tariffs and other trade barriers, military conflicts and a challenging global economic environment. These risks are discussed in more detail in GSI Technology's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its other reports filed from time to time with the SEC. You are urged to review carefully and consider GSI Technology's various disclosures in this press release and in its reports publicly disclosed or filed with the SEC that attempt to advise you of the risks and factors that may affect its business.

Source: GSI Technology, Inc.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Hayden IR

Kim Rogers

541-904-5075

Kim@HaydenIR.com

Media Relations

Finn Partners for GSI Technology

Ricca Silverio

415-348-2724

gsi@finnpartners.com

Company

GSI Technology, Inc.

Douglas M. Schirle

Chief Financial Officer

408-331-9802