Residence Inn by Marriott Boston Marlborough, Massachusetts Completes a Full Renovation

FAIRFAX, Va. and BOSTON, June 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC, today announced completion of the renovation at The Residence Inn by Marriott Boston Marlborough, MA. Each of the hotel’s 112 studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites are refreshed with a contemporary design and upgraded finishes, including new carpeting, wall coverings, soft goods, casegoods, and artwork. Guests will also enjoy new comfort sofa sleepers, upgraded bathroom vanities and lighting, and new bathtub surrounds. Additional suite upgrades include a new study table and new kitchen amenities in many suites.

The hotel's public spaces have been transformed to create an elevated and stylish welcome. Guests are greeted at a new front desk with eye-catching wood-crafted artwork and dramatic chandeliers. New furnishings, carpeting, and wall coverings create comfortable and functional spaces for guests to work or relax. The Home Theatre includes a new 65-inch TV, and the breakfast area sports striking barn doors, new counters, cabinets, tables, and seating, which create a fresh and inviting dining experience. For relaxation, the indoor pool area has new lounge chairs and amenities, and the fitness center is upgraded with New Life Fitness equipment, a treadmill, elliptical trainer, bench press, and new weights.

Residence Inn by Marriott Boston Marlborough is located at 112 Donald Lynch Boulevard, Marlborough, MA 01752. The hotel is approximately 40 miles from Boston Logan International Airport (BOS). For more information and reservations, visit: The Residence Inn by Marriott Boston Marlborough or call 508.481.1500.

More About Crestline Hotels & Resorts, LLC

Crestline Hotels & Resorts LLC is one of the nation’s largest independent hospitality management companies. Founded in 2000, the company presently manages 108 hotels, resorts, and conference centers with more than 15,200 rooms in 23 states and the District of Columbia. Crestline manages properties under such well-regarded brands as Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, IHG, and Choice as well as independent, private label hotels and conference centers throughout the United States. For more information, visit: www.crestlinehotels.com.

Important Notice:

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